WAVERLY TIGERS @ Unioto: 47-10 win, improving to 3-0 — Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Jase Hurd 15-122, 2 TDs; Creed Smith 1-3; Mason Kelly 1-(-1); Wade Futhey 5-(-4).
Passing: Wade Futhey 18-for-25 for 299 yards, 3 TDs; Hudson Kelly 1-for-1 for 49 yards, 1 TD; Mason Kelly 0-fof-1.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 7-173, 2 TDs; Will Futhey 4-75, 1 TD; Mark Stulley 6-84, 1 TD; Wyatt Crabtree 1-13; Jace Hurd 1-3.
Punt Returns: Mark Stulley 2-43; Penn Morrison 1-13; Hudson Kelly 1-6; Will Futhey 1-0.
Kickoff Returns: Penn Morrison 1-30; J.T. Barnett 1-53, 1 TD
Punting (No.-Yds.): Creed Smith 1-25.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 8-356 for an average of 44.5 yards per kick with 2 touchdbacks.
Tackles: Trey Brushart 12.5, Wyatt Crabtree 6, J.T. Barnett 6, Mark Stulley 6, Will Futhey 5, Logan Long 4, Cai Marquez 2, Austin Topping 2, Penn Morrison 1, Lane Bear 1, Brandon McGuinn 1, Braedon Horsley 1, Jason McClellan 1, Zak Green 1, Devon McGuinn 1, Hudson Kelly 1, Ty Evans 1, Joe Fashbaugh 1.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 3-21; Logan Long 2-8; Trey Brushart 2-6; Mark Stulley 1-3; Will Futhey 1-3; Devon McGuinn 1-3; Braedon Horsley 1-1.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-20; Logan Long 1-5.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 1-0.
Pass Deflections: Penn Morrison 1, Mike Delgado 1.
WAVERLY TIGERS - Varsity football statistics through three weeks of play
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 51-342 5 TDs; Creed Smith 11-40; Mark Stulley 1-12; Mike Delgado 2-8; Sam Paynter 1-0.
Passing: Wade Futhey 54-of-73 for 940 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs; Hudson Kelly 1-for-1 for 49 yards, 1 TD; Mason Kelly 0-for-1.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 17-416, 6 TDs; Mark Stulley 13-223, 2 TD; Will Futhey 13-197, 1 TD; Wyatt Crabtree 4-72, 1 TD; Alex Boles 3-48, 1 TD; Jace Hurd 4-33.
Punt Returns: Penn Morrison 3-28; Mark Stulley 3-52; Hudson Kelly 1-6.
Kickoff Returns: J.T. Barnett 1-53, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 1-30; Mark Stulley 1-22; Alex Boles 1-20; Jase Hurd 1-13; Will Futhey 1-0.
Fumble Returns: Mark Stulley 1-30, 1 TD.
Punting (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3-88 yards for an average of 29.3 yards per punt with a long of 43 yards; Creed Smith 1-25.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 22-993 for an average of 45.1 yards per kick and 2 touchbacks.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 21.5, J.T. Barnett 21, Trey Brushart 14, Ty Evans 10, Mark Stulley 13, Ty Evans 11, Will Futhey 9.5, Jason McClellan 7.5, Penn Morrison 7.5, Hudson Kelly 6.5, Cai Marquez 5.5, Logan Long 5, Sam Paynter 3, Creed Smith 3, Chris Rollins 2.5, Jase Hurd 2, Braylon Robertson 2, Zak Green 2, Cody Helton 1, Jake Schrader 1, Alex Boles 1, Keagan Smith 1, Mason Sparks 1, Zak Green 1, Jace Gecowets 1, Caden Arrowood 1, Brandon McGuinn 1, Devon McGuinn 1, Lane Bear 1, Joe Fashbaugh 1, Braedon Horsley 1, Jace Gecowets 1, Chris Delgado 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 7.5-52; Will Futhey 3.5-17; Mark Stulley 3-12; Trey Brushart 3-7; Logan Long 2-8; J.T Barnett 2-8; Sam Paynter 1.5-11; Devon McGuinn 1-3; Chris Rollins 1-1; Braedon Horsley 1-1; Chris Delgado 0.5-4.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 6.5-51; Sam Paynter 1.5-11; Will Futhey 1.5-9; Mark Stulley 1-8; Logan Long 1-5; Trey Brushart 1-1; Chris Rollins 1-1; Chris Delgado 0.5-4.
Forced Fumbles: J.T. Barnett 1, Braylon Robertson 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Return Yds.): Mark Stulley 1-30, 1 TD: Penn Morrison 1-0; Wyatt Crabtree 1-0.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 2-34; Caden Arrowood 1-9; Jason McClellan 1-0.
Pass Deflections: Mark Stulley 1, Cai Marquez 1, Hudson Kelly 1, Cai Marquez 1.
