Getting off to a strong start, the Waverly American Legion Post 142 Junior Shocker baseball team (17U) has built a 4-2 record so far for the summer campaign.
On Tuesday, May 31 in the season opener, the Junior Shockers fell to the Chillicothe Post 757 17U team by a score of 9-4.
Chillicothe took advantage early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the second inning to claim a 7-0 lead.
Waverly was able to push the first run of the season across the plate in the bottom of the second inning after Ben Nichols and Malik Diack drew back-to-back walks. They both moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Garrett Moore provided a sacrifice fly to plate Nichols and get the Shockers on the scoreboard.
Each team added a run in the fourth inning, as Chillicothe moved the lead to 8-2. Post 757 tacked on another run in the top of the sixth before Post 142 manufactured two in the home half of the frame. Trevor Fike came up with a one-out walk, and Ben Nichols provided a double to send him home. Later, Nichols scored when a balk was charged to pitcher B. Grubbs. That made the score 9-4, which was where it remained, as neither team scored in the seventh inning.
For Waverly, Quinton Hurd was charged with the pitching loss. Cayde Conley finished the game in relief.
Ben Nichols finished 1-2 from the plate with a double, two runs and one RBI. Trevor Fike was 1-2 with two runs and a stolen base. Will Armstrong also went 1-2. Hunter Hauck walked and stole one base.
On Saturday, June 4, the Junior Shockers traveled to Beverly to play at Fort Frye High School and swept a double header over Beverly/Lowell Post 389/750, winning by scores of 7-0 and 8-1.
In the first game, the Junior Shockers pounded out nine hits in their 7-0 triumph. They scored two runs in the first inning, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
In the opening inning, Waverly pitcher Dylan Morton helped his own cause by delivering an RBI single to score Trevor Fike, who produced a one-out double. The next run came after Beverly/Lowell’s pitcher ran into some struggles, issuing a walk and hitting two batters.
The three runs in the fourth inning came through a combination of hitting with Tanner Nichols, Jamison Morton and Will Armstrong all providing singles.
A trio of walks to start the top of the sixth inning allowed Jamison Morton and Christian Horn to each produce an RBI hit, pushing the score to 7-0 to cap the win.
On the mound, Dylan Morton picked up the complete game victory. In seven innings of work, he allowed seven hits and struck out eight batters without allowing a run or issuing a walk. From the plate, he finished 1-4 with one RBI.
Jamison Morton was 2-3 with two RBIs. Trevor Fike was 2-4 with one run. Tanner Nichols was 1-2 with a run and two RBIs. Will Armstrong and Ben Nichols both finished 1-2 with a run.
The second game of the day saw Waverly Post 142 build a big lead early on the way to the 8-1 win.
The Junior Shockers plated three runs in the opening inning. Beverly/Lowell pushed its first and only run across in the bottom of the second inning. Then Post 142 scored three more runs in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the seventh.
Leading the way at the plate for Waverly was Christian Horn, who finished 3-3 with one RBI, one run and a stolen base. Garrett Moore finished 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Tanner Nichols was 1-2 with a double and two RBIs. Cayde Conley was 1-4 with two stolen bases and two runs. Cam Thacker was 1-2 with a run.
Ben Nichols picked up the pitching victory after getting the start and throwing five innings. He gave up one earned run on one hit, while striking out four and walking seven. Garrett Moore worked the final two innings, giving up four hits while striking out one batter.
On Thursday, June 9, the Junior Shockers traveled to Athens to take on the Post 21 16U team, winning 6-2.
All of the scoring for the game came in the first three innings. The Shockers plated one run in the first, another in the second, and four in the third. Athens was able to push one run across in the bottom of the second inning and another in the third.
For Waverly, Garrett Moore started on the mound and pitched five innings to pick up the victory. He gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits, while striking out six and walking six. Cam Thacker worked the final two innings in relief. He didn’t allow a hit or a run, while striking out one and walking one.
Offensively for the Shockers, Garrett Moore was 2-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Creed Smith went 2-3 with a double and one RBI. Dylan Morton was 2-3 with one run and one RBI. Cayde Conley and Christian Horn both went 1-3 with a run. Ben Nichols was also 1-3.
On Friday, June 10, the Shockers took on McArthur Post 303 at home, suffering a 4-3 loss.
McArthur gained an early lead by scoring two runs in the opening inning. The Shockers rallied with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth, bringing the game to a 2-2 tie. Post 142 continued the rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, moving ahead 3-2 with Dylan Morton providing a sacrifice fly to plate Trevor Fike.
But Post 303 came back with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, regaining the lead and holding for the 4-3 win.
Dylan Morton finished 1-2 from the plate with a pair of RBIs. Gevin McCleese was 1-2 with one RBI and a stolen base. Zane Brownfield was 1-2 with a double and a run. Tanner Nichols was 1-3, while Ben Nichols was 1-2. Trevor Fike finished 1-3 with a run.
The Junior Shockers took on Parkersburg Saturday, picking up a 3-1 win. Both teams generated a run in the opening inning, and they remained tied at 1-1 through five innings of play.
Then Waverly took control with a two-out rally in the top of the sixth inning, tacking on a pair of runs. Creed Smith began it with an infield single. Then Christian Horn, Cayde Conley and Trevor Fike all produced singles. Conley’s hit to first base allowed Smith to score. Then Fike hit a ball to right field, giving Horn the chance to cross the plate and make the lead 3-1.
In the win, Trevor Fike led the way at the plate, going 3-3 with one RBI. Cayde Conley was 2-3 with one run and one RBI. Creed Smith was 1-2 with a run. Ben Nichols also had one RBI.
Dylan Morton picked up the complete game pitching victory. In seven innings of work, he gave up one run (unearned) on four hits, while striking out 12 batters and walking one.
The Junior Shockers have a full week of games ahead. On Tuesday night, they were set to take on Hillsboro Post 129 17U at home at Waverly High School at 6 p.m. They were scheduled to remain home on Wednesday evening and take on Portsmouth Post 23 17U at 6 p.m.
The home stand was set to continue on Friday against Raceland 17U at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Junior Shockers will head to Raceland, Kentucky to play a double-header against Raceland 17U. The first game is listed for an 11 a.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.