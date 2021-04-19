Shawnee State senior Hunter Hoover and Shawnee State sophomore Mckenna Pannell represented the Bears on the Mid-South Conference's Champions of Character unit, as announced by Mid-South Conference officials earlier Thursday.
Pannell and Hoggard, who each hold GPAs above a 3.0 -- Pannell a 3.95 -- have been strong representatives of the local area as Lawrence County (Pannell, Fairland) and Pike County (Hoover, Waverly) representatives.
Overall, both individuals have combined to earn over 200 hours of academic credit at Shawnee State while maintaining good academic standing in challenging majors.
