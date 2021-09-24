Pike County soccer teams have had a busy week. This story includes recaps and statistics from some of those matches.
PIKETON GIRLS
For the first time in program history, the Lady Streaks cracked the Scioto Valley Conference win column Monday evening, taking a victory at Zane Trace with a 3-0 shutout. The win was also the first shutout of the season for PHS. The Piketon Lady Redstreaks have been fighting to get into the SVC mix since their all-girls team began competition in 2016.
“This was the best the ladies have played all season! They wanted this win from first whistle to final buzzer,” said Piketon coach Ally Shaw.
In the scoring column, Olivia MacCrae put up two goals for the Streaks. Whitney Dean tallied the other goal. Madison Dean earned an assist, as did Kearstin Beekman.
Defensively, Natalie Cooper made 17 goalie saves. According to Coach Shaw, three of those goalie saves were stopped penalty kicks.
“Every single player put it all on the field! It was a tremendous game for the Lady Streaks,” said Shaw.
Those results gave the Lady Redstreaks an overall record of 3-3.
On Wednesday, the team traveled to Westfall and suffered a 2-1 loss. The lone goal for Piketon came when Madison Dean scored off of an assist from Olivia MacCrae.
Returning home, Piketon was scheduled to take on Northwest at noon Saturday, Sept. 25. Then the Lady Redstreaks were to remain at home and play Westfall Monday evening.
PIKETON BOYS
The Redstreaks picked up a pair of victories this past week, winning over Westfall and Wellston.
Piketon took on Wellston Wednesday evening at home and picked up a 1-0 triumph with Gabe Morgensen scoring on an assist from Dane Morgensen.
According to Coach David Dean, it was a nice win over the Streaks, as the team played hard and fought until the last seconds for the win. Dean also indicated on a post of the Piketon Boys Soccer Facebook page that it was nice to have a clean sheet in the contest. He was very proud of the effort and play of all the guys, saying it was also nice having two subs for first time this year.
On Thursday, the Streaks traveled to Wellston and grounded the Golden Rockets 3-1.
In the win, Dominick Neal had two goals, while Sage Rider had the other goal and an assist. Dane Morgensen also contributed an assist.
Dean also praised Sam Carrier, Jonathan Leedy, Josh Richmond and Andrew O’Connor for their strong defensive effort.
With those results, Piketon improved to 3-3-1.
WESTERN
After suffering a tough 8-0 loss to Peebles at home Monday evening, the Western Indians had a much better showing at Portsmouth Tuesday.
Although the scoreboard still showed a loss for the Indians, they were able to get in the scoring column.
Portsmouth ultimately took the win 4-2. For Western, Sean Kerns scored on an assist from Noah Whitt, who added a goal of his own.
On Thursday night, Western took on a tough Valley team, suffering a 7-0 loss.
Western is now 1-5-1 overall. The Indians will take on Ironton St. Joseph Tuesday evening at home.
WAVERLY GIRLS
Waverly continues to battle through a rebuilding year with a young roster.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Lady Tigers lost 5-0 at Gallia Academy.
Returning home Tuesday evening, the Lady Tigers suffered a 2-1 loss to the visiting Logan Elm Lady Braves. Lauren Murphy had a penalty kick for the lone goal. Defensively, goalie Abby Green finished with seven saves.
On Thursday, the Lady Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg and suffered a 6-0 loss.
According to Coach Luke Purpero, freshman Abby Green played really well in the goal, recording 11 saves. Offensively, Morgan Crabtree had a shot on goal.
The Lady Tigers will take on Ironton St. Joseph at home on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 pm.
WAVERLY BOYS
Waverly picked up its second SOC soccer win in a big way Tuesday evening at Portsmouth West.
Multiple Tigers scored in the 8-0 victory over the Senators. Seniors Caleb Boyer and Caleb Medukas had two goals each. Senior Keagan Smith also provided a pair of goals and an assist. Senior Elijah McCain had one goal and one assist, while senior Drake Teeters also was credited with an assist.
Following the seniors’ lead, junior Graydon Harris added a goal, freshman Carson Moore had two assists and freshman Josh Medukas had an assist. Freshman Hunter Hauck was credited with a shutout in the goal.
The Tigers had the task of traveling to Wheelersburg Thursday evening and were dealt a 5-1 loss. Wheelersburg scored three goals in the opening half and two more in the second. Waverly’s goal came in the second half.
The Tigers will take on South Webster at home on Tuesday evening, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
