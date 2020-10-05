The Eastern Eagle cross country teams competed in the Portsmouth/Shawnee State University invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3. The Eagle runners claimed one victory and other personal bests.
The junior high boys started the day for the Eagles with a fifth place team finish led by Aiden Werner’s individual victory. Aiden completed the 3,200-meter course in a time of 11 minutes and 6 seconds to claim victory.
Garrett Cody crossed the line next for Eastern. Garrett placed 16th overall in a time of 13 minutes and 6 seconds. Other Eastern runners were Carson Salisbury, Jubal Bevins, Tucker Leist and Sherman Salisbury, who placed 28th, 38th, 39th and 45th respectively.
Seventh grader Olivia Logan was the lone junior high girl finisher for Eastern. Olivia finished 17th overall in a time of 14 minutes and 44 seconds.
Kaylee Jones was the first Eastern high school girl to cross the finish line. Kaylee finished with a time of 27 minutes and 20 seconds, which was good enough for 44th place overall. Sofia Salisbury placed 53rd overall in a time of 28 minutes and 57 seconds.
The high school boys finished the day for Eastern led by Jaxon Collins. Jaxon placed 34th overall with a time of 20 minutes and 5 seconds. Hayden Tuggle was the next high school boy finisher for Eastern. Hayden placed 61st overall with a time of 23 minutes and 22 seconds.
Eastern completes again at the West Union invitational on Saturday, October 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.