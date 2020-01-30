Closing out the final two Saturdays in the month of January, the Waverly Tigers participated in a pair of Athens County wrestling Invitationals.
On Jan. 18, they competed in the Alexander Spartan Invitational where they finished 13th out of 16 scoring teams with 68 points. Jackson won the Spartan Invitational title with 206 points, followed by runner-up Ashland Blazer with 184 points.
Waverly had 11 individuals listed as placers in the competition. They included: Savanna Johnson, sixth in 106-pound class; Trinity Shell, eighth in the 113-pound class; Abbi Montgomery, fourth in 120-pound class; Aiyana Tolliver, 12th in the 138-pound class; Tyghra Maloney, eighth in the 145-pound class; Quincy Harris, second in the 160-pound class; Gabe Kissinger, sixth in the 170-pound class; Colton Wilkes, 11th in the 170-pound class; Braden Peoples, 10th in the 195-pound class; Zak Green, ninth in the 220-pound class; and Michael Davis, sixth in the 285-pound class.
On the following Saturday, Jan. 25, the Tigers finished 16th out of 20 teams in the John Deno Invitational at Athens High School, scoring 48 points. New Lexington took the team title with 455.5 points, followed by the host school, Athens, as the runner-up with 290 points.
The lone placer listed for the Tigers was senior Abbi Montgomery, who finished fourth in the 120-pound class. Montgomery won her second round match by pin. She did the same in her third round match. She lost by pin in the first, sixth and seventh rounds.
The Tigers are tentatively scheduled to have a tri-meet at Adena with Huntington on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
