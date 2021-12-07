Fresh off a come-from-behind hoops win at Minford Thursday, the Waverly Lady Tigers continued their fast-paced play to notch a double-digit non-league win over McClain Saturday by a score of 50-35.
Waverly took control at the tip, roaring out to a 19-6 lead by the end of the opening quarter with junior Kelli Stewart providing 12 of those points. Sarah Thompson added four points in the paint, while Bailey Vulgamore connected on a three-pointer.
The second quarter was similar as the hosting Lady Tigers outdueled the visiting Lady Tigers 13-3. Stewart added six more points to her total, while Thompson, Vulgamore and Ava Little contributed points as well. At the half, Waverly was up 32-9.
"We were absolutely on our game in the first half. Our defense did a great job applying pressure and our rotations were excellent. That allowed us to get out in transition and run the floor," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "Our ball movement was fun to watch because we shared the ball so well today. I’m so proud of this group and how much they have grown in just a few games."
Kelli Stewart finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
"Kelli came out and asserted herself early and got us going. She has tremendous talent and court presence," said Bonifield. "When Kelli gets going, she makes everyone else better and makes it easier for us."
Bailey Vulgamore added 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals.
"Bailey was a stat stuffer today. She does a little bit of everything and does it well," said Bonifield. "Whether it’s rebounding, handing out assists, or scoring, Bailey finds a way to help us out."
Sarah Thompson produced a double-double, grabbing a team-high 16 rebounds to go along with 12 points. Ava Little provided 5 points, five rebounds and two assists.
With the win, Waverly improved to 3-1 overall.
MHS - 6 3 9 17 - 35
WHS - 19 13 10 8 - 50
MCCLAIN (35) — Evelyn Vanzant 1 2 0-0 8, Payton Pryor 2 1 5-8 12, Iva Easter 1 1 0-4 5, Haylee Havens 1 0 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Jett 0 0 0-0 0, Lily Barnes 2 0 2-4 6, Madi Sykes 1 0 0-1 2, TOTALS 8 4 7-17 35.
WAVERLY (50) — Kelli Stewart 10 0 0-0 20, Ava Little 0 1 2-2 5, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 2 2 3-4 13, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Caris Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 5 0 2-5 12, TOTALS 17 3 7-11 50.
On Monday, the Lady Tigers continued their homestand by squaring off with South Webster, suffering an eight-point loss, 51-43.
Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 hoops season, Waverly coach John Bonifield expected South Webster to be one of the top teams in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, led by Bri Claxon.
Bri Claxon produced more than half of the points for the Lady Jeeps in this game, finishing with 27, while Skylar Zimmerman added 16.
"We didn’t play with the energy and effort we had been playing with thus far," said Bonifield. "Our transition defense wasn’t very good tonight. We have to get back on defense and not give up easy scoring opportunities."
Waverly kept the game close throughout, trailing 11-9 after the opening quarter and 21-19 at the half. The third quarter saw the visitors increase their lead to six, 34-28, before closing the win by outscoring Waverly 17-15 in the final frame. During that final quarter, South Webster was a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line, while Waverly matched that effort.
Kelli Stewart led Waverly with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Bailey Vulgamore followed with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Ava Little added eight points and Sarah Thompson each added eight points. Thompson also pulled down 13 rebounds, while Little grabbed one.
With the loss, Waverly dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the SOC II. The Lady Tigers will be off until Monday, Dec. 13 when they head to Eastern to take on the Lady Eagles.
SWHS - 11 10 13 17 - 51
WHS - 9 10 9 15 - 43
SOUTH WEBSTER (51) — Faith Maloney 1 0 0-0 2, Bri Claxon 10 1 4-4 27, Bella Claxon 1 0 1-1 3, Skylar Zimmerman 4 0 8-10 16, Riley Raynard 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 16 2 13-15 51.
WAVERLY (43) — Kelli Stewart 6 0 4-5 16, Ava Little 1 2 0-0 8, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 3 0 5-6 11, Delany Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 3 0 2-4 8, TOTALS 13 2 11-15 43.
