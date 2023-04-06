On March 30, Piketon golfer Gabe Dettwiller signed with Shawnee State University. Seated are Mishawn Dettwiller (mother), Gabe Dettwiller and Lexi Frasher (sister). Standing behind them are Piketon High School Principal Jeff Reuter, Piketon High School Boys Golf Coach Ammon Mitchell, Shawnee State University Golf Coach Dave Hopkins, former Piketon High School Boys Golf Coach Kevin Moore, and Piketon High School Athletic Director Keith Dettwiller (father).
Gabe Dettwiller is seated between current Piketon High School Boys Golf Coach Ammon Mitchell and previous Piketon High School Boys Golf Coach Kevin Moore. Mitchell has coached Dettwiller one year, while Moore coached Dettwiller for three years. Standing behind them are Piketon High School Athletic Director Keith Dettwiller, also Gabe’s father, and Piketon High School Principal Jeff Reuter.
With the ability to hit a golf ball long and hard, Piketon’s Gabe Dettwiller will get to continue playing the game he loves at the college level.
On March 30, Dettwiller signed with Shawnee State University and will join the team in the fall and a roster that includes several other area golfers.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m thrilled,” Dettwiller said. “Shawnee just made the most sense. I want to be a teacher and they have an amazing education program. It is only 35 minutes from home.”
Dettwiller has made an impact on the golf course for the Redstreaks over the past three seasons, as the team qualified for the Division II Southeast District tournament in all three of those years.
Dettwiller was Honorable Mention All-Scioto Valley Conference as a sophomore, and then moved into the top 10 for All-SVC recognition the next two years as a junior and a senior. He also was named Honorable Mention in Division II by Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association.
Dettwiller had two different coaches in high school. Kevin Moore, the longtime former head golf coach at Piketon, said he was proud of Dettwiller.
Ammon Mitchell, the current coach who took over in fall 2022, said of Dettwiller, “He’s a great kid. I couldn’t ask for a better athlete to coach. He’s a true leader. I give a leadership award, which he won this year. Gabe was just wonderful. I’m proud of the hard work he put in and does better in his career, which I know he will. There are no worries from me about it. He represents the school well.”
Mitchell says the best part of Dettwiller’s golf game is hitting the ball hard and far.
“I’ve had the longest drives in the SVC the last two years,” said Dettwiller, who credited his size and strength from working out.
SSU Golf Coach Dave Hopkins is looking forward to having Dettwiller join his team.
“I’ve known this family for a long time. I’ve watched Gabe play the last three or four years. He’s a hard-working kid. Two winters ago, I was here to referee a (basketball) game, and Gabe said, ‘Come on coach, let’s go to see our new simulator.’ I watched him hit, and he hit the ball harder than any person hit a golf ball, including my college players I have now.”
Hopkins has also coached several Piketon golfers in the past.
“Gabe will fit right in with the guys we have. I have Ben Flanders from Waverly, and I had Steven Zimmerman and DJ Graham from Piketon who were great fits for us, and I see Gabe being the same fit for us,” Hopkins said.
“Just talking to him, he loves the game and is very dedicated to the game. When he hits the ball on the simulator, he hits the ball really hard and really far, and that’s where the game is going. We just have to tighten up from 100 yards and in. I think if we can tighten up his short game, his best golf is ahead of him.”
Dettwiller is thankful for his time at Piketon and the memories.
“It was an amazing four years with great coaches and great people,” Dettwiller said, adding that his favorite memories include the bus rides to and from matches and eating out.”
