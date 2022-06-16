CHILLICOTHE — Becoming the first repeat winner of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires, Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck and his familiar Buch Motorsports No. 13 conquered the highbanks of Atomic Speedway on Wednesday evening, outrunning “Double-D” Danny Dietrich and Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller for what came to be their second win of Speedweek, and their fourth Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 win of the season.
Scoring a $6,000 top prize for his efforts, Peck started the 30-lap contest from the pole position, actually fading to second at the hands of Price-Miller before reclaiming the point on lap nine. Although Peck was seemingly in control, Dietrich was hot on his heels, eventually driving beneath Peck’s No. 13 on lap 12. The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, native did his best to outrun Peck, but a caution on lap 14 would ultimately end his reign.
The ensuing restart would see Peck dive to the bottom of turns three and four, sliding across the nose of Dietrich’s No. 48 and retaking the point for the final time. Traffic did become a factor in the closing circuits, but Peck prevailed.
“When a driver can go out and know exactly what to expect out of his race car, it makes his life a lot easier, and that’s been the name of the game for us this year…fast, consistent race cars,” Justin Peck, the current Ohio Sprint Speedweek points leader, said in Atomic Speedway victory lane.
“I knew I could carry so much momentum around the top here. The bottom just didn’t have it…I tried it a few times and just couldn’t make it stick, so when Danny (Dietrich) got by me, I knew not to panic and just keep my momentum.
“Hats off to this entire team,” Peck added. “It’s been one heck of a week so far.”
Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires will continue with $6,000 programs at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, June 16, and Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, June 17. The All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude the 40th edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek with Portsmouth Raceway Park’s highly sought after Dean Knittel Memorial on Saturday, June 18.
For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.
SPEEDWEEK AGENDA:
Thursday, June 16
- Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000
- Pit Gates: 3 p.m.
- Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 17
- Limaland Motorsports Park | $6,000
- Pit Gates: 4:30 p.m.
- Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
- Portsmouth Raceway Park | $20,554
- Pit Gates: 2 p.m.
- Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.
Contingency Awards/Results: Atomic Speedway | June 15, 2022:
Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires
Night #6 | Atomic Speedway
Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 43
Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Bill Balog | 11.389
Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Justin Peck | 11.195
Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Danny Dietrich
Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Parker Price-Miller
All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Travis Philo
Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Cory Eliason
Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Mitchel Moles
Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Justin Peck
Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Ricky Peterson
Tezos A-Main Winner: Justin Peck (4)
Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Chris Windom (+14)
Carquest Perseverance Award: Brandon Conkel
Qualifying
Group (A)
39-Christopher Bell, 11.258; 2. 22-Cole Duncan, 11.389; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 11.393; 4. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 11.537; 5. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 11.568; 6. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 11.681; 7. 25-Chris Myers, 11.865; 8. 5-Benjamin Webb, 12.864; 9. 4s-Chris Smalley, 12.881
Group (B)
91-Kyle Reinhardt, 11.260; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 11.268; 3. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 11.275; 4. 91T-Cale Thomas, 11.298; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 11.307; 6. 4-Cap Henry, 11.370; 7. 49X-Ian Madsen, 11.423; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.475; 9. OOH-Hunter Lynch, 11.984
Group (C)
13-Justin Peck, 11.195; 2. 5T-Travis Philo, 11.459; 3. 5J-Jake Hesson, 11.560; 4. 97-Greg Wilson, 11.697; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson, 11.784; 6. 83X-Nate Reeser, 11.811; 7. 8D-Josh Davis, 12.276; 8. 40-Logan Fenton, 12.589; 9. 24-Lee Haskins, 12.732
Group (D)
17B-Bill Balog, 11.296; 2. 17-Carson Short, 11.304; 3. 26-Cory Eliason, 11.375; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.390; 5. 8-Zach Ames, 11.533; 6. 2s-Nathan Skaggs, 11.683; 7. O8-Brandon Conkel, 12.221; 8. 9-Lance Webb, 12.759
Group (E)
7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.266; 2. 55X-Alex Bowman, 11.448; 3. 19-Chris Windom, 11.501; 4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 11.560; 5. 10-Zeb Wise, 11.620; 6. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 11.755; 7. 84-Cale Stinson, 11.884; 8. 4X-Danny Smith, 11.993
Heat 1 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer
48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 2. 22-Cole Duncan [1]; 3. 39-Christopher Bell [4]; 4. 101-Lachlan McHugh [3]; 5. A79-Brandon Wimmer [5]; 6. 22B-Ryan Broughton [6]; 7. 25-Chris Myers [7]; 8. 4s-Chris Smalley [9]; 9. 5-Benjamin Webb [8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer
11-Parker Price Miller [1]; 2. 28-Brandon Spithaler [2]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [6]; 4. 91T-Cale Thomas [3]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [5]; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [4]; 7. 49X-Ian Madsen [7]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee [8]; 9. OOH-Hunter Lynch [9]
Heat 3 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer
5T-Travis Philo [1]; 2. 5J-Jake Hesson [2]; 3. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 4. 97-Greg Wilson [3]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson [5]; 6. 83X-Nate Reeser [6]; 7. 8D-Josh Davis [7]; 8. 24-Lee Haskins [9]; 9. 40-Logan Fenton [8]
Heat 4 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer
26-Cory Eliason [2]; 2. 17-Carson Short [1]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [4]; 4. 2s-Nathan Skaggs [6]; 5. O8-Brandon Conkel [7]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 7. 8-Zach Ames [5]; 8. 9-Lance Webb [8]
Heat 5 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer
19AZ-Mitchel Moles [3]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 3. 55X-Alex Bowman [1]; 4. 10-Zeb Wise [5]; 5. 19-Chris Windom [2]; 6. 4X-Danny Smith [8]; 7. 84-Cale Stinson [7]; 8. 59-Bryan Nuckles [6]
Dash (6 Laps)
13-Justin Peck [1]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller [3]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 4. 28-Brandon Spithaler [4]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [6]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]; 7. 39-Christopher Bell [10]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo [8]; 9. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles [5]; 10. 26-Cory Eliason [9]
C-main (6 Laps) - Top 2 Transfer
99-Skylar Gee [1]; 2. OOH-Hunter Lynch [6]; 3. 9-Lance Webb [4]; 4. 4s-Chris Smalley [5]; 5. 5-Benjamin Webb [8]; 6. 40-Logan Fenton [7]
B-main (12 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer
15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [2]; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [1]; 3. A79-Brandon Wimmer [4]; 4. O8-Brandon Conkel [6]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson [5]; 6. 49X-Ian Madsen [11]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee [16]; 8. 22B-Ryan Broughton [8]; 9. 25-Chris Myers [13]; 10. 19-Chris Windom [3]; 11. 8D-Josh Davis [15]; 12. 4X-Danny Smith [10]; 13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 14. 83X-Nate Reeser [9]; 15. 84-Cale Stinson [14]
A-main (30 Laps)
13-Justin Peck [1]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller [2]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [6]; 5. 39-Christopher Bell [7]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo [8]; 7. 22-Cole Duncan [12]; 8. 4-Cap Henry [14]; 9. 97-Greg Wilson [20]; 10. 91T-Cale Thomas [16]; 11. 28-Brandon Spithaler [4]; 12. 19-Chris Windom [26]; 13. 26-Cory Eliason [10]; 14. 5J-Jake Hesson [13]; 15. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [22]; 16. 10-Zeb Wise [18]; 17. 17-Carson Short [11]; 18. O8-Brandon Conkel [24]; 19. 101-Lachlan McHugh [17]; 20. 2s-Nathan Skaggs [19]; 21. 55X-Alex Bowman [15]; 22. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles [9]; 23. A79-Brandon Wimmer [23]; 24. 17B-Bill Balog [5]; 25. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [21]; 26. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [25] Lap Leaders: Parker Price-Miller (1-8), Justin Peck (9-11), Danny Dietrich (12, 13), Justin Peck (14-30)
