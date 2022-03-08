ATHENS - Western's first trek to Ohio University's Convocation Center this year will not be the only trip.
Behind a relentless defensive effort and a never-give-up attitude, the Western Indians battled their way to a 63-55 win over the Lucasville Valley Indians in a Division IV regional semifinal basketball game Tuesday evening.
Now Western will return to Athens Friday night to face Berlin Hiland in the 7 p.m. regional final with the right to advance to the state tournament on the line. Hiland defeated Newark Catholic 63-62 in double overtime to set up the contest.
A full story on this game will be online later and in the Sunday, March 13, 2022 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
