Western advances to the Elite 8
Julie Billings/News Watchman

ATHENS - Western's first trek to Ohio University's Convocation Center this year will not be the only trip. 

Behind a relentless defensive effort and a never-give-up attitude, the Western Indians battled their way to a 63-55 win over the Lucasville Valley Indians in a Division IV regional semifinal basketball game Tuesday evening. 

Now Western will return to Athens Friday night to face Berlin Hiland in the 7 p.m. regional final with the right to advance to the state tournament on the line. Hiland defeated Newark Catholic 63-62 in double overtime to set up the contest. 

A full story on this game will be online later and in the Sunday, March 13, 2022 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman

