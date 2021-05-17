Piketon and Eastern met in Beaver on Friday night in a regular season finale. The Redstreaks scored five runs in the third inning and Roger Woodruff tallied 13 strikeouts, as they defeated the host Eagles 8-2 in a hard fought Pike County baseball battle.
“Outstanding effort by Roger Woodruff on the mound — anytime you can strike out 13 guys and not make any team play defense, it gives you a chance and it set the tone for us,” said Piketon head coach Jonathan Teeters.
Trenten Brown retired the Redstreaks in order in the top of the first inning. Teagan Werner reached on a leadoff error in the bottom half, and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but was stranded.
In the second inning, Piketon singled twice but stranded the runners, while Eastern would go down in order.
Johnny Burton scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to give Piketon a 1-0 lead. The offense continued. Easton Lansing then singled, and Chris Chandler crossed the plate, to give the Streaks a 2-0 lead. Kydan Potts and Jon Carpenter then scored on a two-RBI single from Logan Maynard giving Piketon a 4-0 lead. Jake Thornsberry then knocked in a run on a two out single to give Piketon a 5-0 lead.
“All it takes is one big inning. We just kind of got on the heater after that and took off. Jon Carpenter was big for us and he got us rolling,” said Teeters.
An Eastern batter reached on an error in the bottom half but was left stranded. Neither team pushed a run across in the fourth.
In the fifth inning Eagles catcher Gage Denny caught a runner stealing third for the third out of the inning that helped spark an Eastern rally in the bottom half. Brayden Webb singled with one-out in the bottom of the fifth; Lance Barnett then bunted Webb into scoring position. Rylee Bapst then singled with two outs and Webb scored, cutting the Piketon lead to 5-1. Teagan Werner then reached on an error to put runners on the corners, but a fly out would end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Roger Woodruff collected an RBI single to give Piketon a 6-1 lead. Kydan Potts then scored on a fielder's choice as Piketon took a 7-1 lead. Brody Fuller then gave the Redstreaks an 8-1 lead on an RBI-single as Chase Carson scored.
Logan Clemmons led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. Jacob Overly then made it back-to-back base hits for the Eagles to put runners on first and second. Clemmons would then make it an 8-2 game as he scored on a fielder's choice double play. Both teams would go down in order in the seventh as the visiting Redstreaks defeated the Eagles 8-2 in a hard fought battle.
Woodruff led the Redstreaks at the dish, going 4-for-4 with four singles and an RBI. Jake Thornsberry was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Logan Maynard had a team high three RBIs along with a single. Brody Fuller was 1-for-3 with a single and RBI. Chase Carson and Easton Lansing each singled and collected an RBI. Chris Chandler was 2-for-3 wns scored a run, while Jon Carpenter was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles. Jake Taylor, Camren Loar and Kydan Potts scored a run.
Logan Clemmons led Eastern going 1-for-3 with a single and run scored. Jacob Overly was 1-for-3 with a single. Brayden Webb was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Rylee Bapst was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Trenten Brown collected an RBI.
On the mound for the Redstreaks was Woodruff, who went a complete game, tallying 13 strikeouts, giving up four hits and two earned runs. Trenten Brown collected eight strikeouts in 5-1/3 innings for the Eagles.
Both teams will now look ahead to the upcoming OHSAA tournament. Eastern traveled to Leesburg Fairfield on Saturday to open up Division IV tournament play, while Piketon will host Wellston on Wednesday in Division III.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.