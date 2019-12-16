Eastern's Abby Cochenour has shown the ability to score in bunches so far in her high school basketball career.
On Saturday afternoon, the sophomore guard scored 32 points to help the Eagles secure a 61-45 win over the visiting Piketon Lady Redstreaks.
“We were riding Abby Cochenour's hot hand in the first quarter. She can do that. She got in a little bit of foul trouble. She looked at me one time wanting to go back in (the game), and I told her I trusted her and put her back in," said Eagles head coach Travis Hale.
"Abby obviously is our floor leader. The kids look to her. They know but a lot of teams are trying to take her away from us where she's not so effective on the floor, and that's where other kids have to step up.
"I think other kids stepped up tonight. Addison (Cochenour) was big with the ball, and she's big on the boards. Andee Lester logged some big minutes on the boards. Kelsey Helphenstine, a freshman, played well. Mackenzie Greene hit a big three. Other kids are stepping up and that's going to make us better in the long run."
It was indeed Abby Cochenour with a hot hand in the first quarter, as she scored 17 in the eight-minute frame helping the Eagles grab a 20-11 lead. In the second, Eastern took 24-11 and 29-17 leads. The Redstreaks then grabbed some momentum going on a 6-0 run late in the quarter to cut the lead to 29-23. Addison Cochenour then hit a three-point bucket of her own as time expired in the half to give the Eagles a 32-23 lead at the break.
“We struggled this year at the beginning. Our league is strong and we got thrown into some programs that are strong, but we deserve to get one of these wins because we went through some tough games. I think it's because we were playing a county rival that we came out and focused on what we were doing and hit some shots early.
"There was some players that logged some long minutes tonight, because they really handled the boards and we have to rebound the ball. So I thought we came out ready to go, and we were focused and really played hard."
After getting down 37-27 in the third the Redstreaks bounced back with a 5-0 run to get within 37-32 with 2:50 to go in the quarter. Eastern then used an 11-4 run to take a 48-36 lead into the fourth. The two teams continued to battle in the fourth quarter with Eastern taking the afternoon basketball contest 61-45.
Leading the Eagles was Abby Cochenour with 32 points including seven three-pointers. Andee Lester and Addison Cochenour also scored double digits for Eastern as they tallied 11 and 10. Skylar White and Mackenzie Greene each logged five boards for the Eagles, and Katie Newsome scored two points along with two rebounds. For the Redstreaks, Bailey Vulgamore scored 12 points, while Kennedy Jenkins scored 11. Savannah McNelly chipped in with eight points and Ava Little had three steals.
The Redstreaks fall to 3-4 and look to bounce back against Zane Trace on Tuesday. The win is the Eagles' first of the season and they will now travel and take on another county opponent, the Waverly Tigers, Monday.
“I just told them in there (the locker room) we have to build this into something. We got our first win of the year, and that's great. We want to be happy about it, but at the same time our league is strong and we play Waverly on the road Monday. They are strong and they are in the top tier of our league. So we have to get back to work," said Hale.
"We've struggled at times, but tonight we stepped up and our kids are listening. We know our league is strong and we know were getting better each game so it's a work in progress and i think the kids are buying into that.”
Eastern improved to 1-5 overall with the win.
PHS;-;11;12;13;9;-;45
EHS;-;20;12;16;13;-;61
PIKETON (45) — Kennedy Jenkins 3 1 2-4 11, Jazz Lamerson 0 0 2-4 2, Ally Ritchie 3 0 2-2 8, Ava Little 1 0 0-2 2, Bailey Vulgamore 3 1 3-4 12, Savannah McNelly 2 0 4-5 8, Addison Johnson 0 0 2-3 2, TOTALS 12 2 15-24 45.
EASTERN (61) — Skylar White 2 0 1-2 5, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-2 0, Addison Cochenour 2 2 0-0 10, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 1-2 1, Chloe Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Newsome 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Cochenour 4 6 6-7 32, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 5 0 1-2 11, TOTALS 14 8 9-15 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.