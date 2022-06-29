Waverly Post 142 got back into the win column Tuesday night with 6-5 come from behind victory over Portsmouth Post 23. With the win the Shockers improved to 4-0 in the SCOL.
“That’s a huge league win for us. They’re a quality team and have good ball players, and so do we. Ben (Nichols) grinded through five (innings) for us and Dax (Estep) came in and did a great job to seal it off, and we managed to out score them,” said Shockers coach Jonathan Teeters.
“Our defense wasn’t ideal today, and it’s tough looking at this scorebook with the miscues we had. But our guys didn’t give up and kept battling, and we scored one more (run) than they did.”
Portsmouth Post 23 singled with two outs in the top of the first inning but the runner would be left stranded. For Post 142, Ben Nichols reached on an error and Weston Roop walked with two outs in the bottom of the first. On the next at-bat Dax Estep tripled, and Nichols and Roop scored to give the Shockers an early 2-0 lead. Peyton Harris then walked to put runners on the corners but a strikeout ended the inning.
Portsmouth Post 23 scored four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-2 lead. First, Post 23 cut the Shockers lead to 2-1 on a bases-loaded walk. Portsmouth Post 23 would then triple with two outs, plating three runs to take a 4-2 lead after 2 1/2 innings.
In the bottom of the second inning, Waverly Post 142 would have runners reach into scoring position, but they would be left stranded. Portsmouth Post 23 pushed their lead to 5-2 when they scored on a throwing error on the top of the third.
For the Shockers, Roop and Estep would both advance into scoring position in the bottom of the inning but would be left stranded. Portsmouth Post 23 would leave runners stranded in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Waverly Post 142 cut the lead to 5-3. Alex Boles led off the inning with a triple and would then later score on a sacrifice fly by Jase Hurd.
After holding Portsmouth Post 23 scoreless in the top of the fifth, the Shockers scored three runs to take the lead in the bottom half. Peyton Harris singled to lead off the inning, and Hunter Edwards walked with an out. Harris then scored on an RBI-base hit by Alex Boles as the Shockers would get within a run 5-4. Edwards would then score, tying the game 5-5 on an infield single by LT Jordan. Hurd then hit a sacrifice fly on the next at-bat, and Boles scored as the Shockers took the lead 6-5 after five innings.
The tying run reached third base for Portsmouth Post 23 and the go-ahead run reached second in the top of the sixth. A groundout however would end the threat. Harris singled and Tra Swayne walked for the Shockers in the bottom of the inning but a flyout ended the inning.
Portsmouth Post 23 doubled to lead off the top of the seventh inning. The runner would then advance to third on a sacrifice bunt. The Shockers would then get out of the jam with a flyout and groundout to earn the comeback victory.
“It’s definitely helped,” mentioned Teeters about playing in weekend tournaments in Dayton. “The pace of the game is quicker. Guys throw a little bit harder. But to see some baseball, not from just this area but different states, depth certainly has paid off and showed our guys where they’re at, and helps them look in the mirror a little bit and figure out how bad they want to get better.”
Statistically leading the Shockers was Alex Boles, who went 3-3 at the plate with two singles, a triple, an RBI and scored two runs. Peyton Harris was 2-3 with two singles, a walk and scored a run. Dax Estep was 2-4 with a single, triple, and 2 RBIs. LT Jordan was 1-3 with a single and an RBI, while Hunter Edwards went 1-3 with a single and scored a run. Jase Hurd had 2 RBIs. Weston Roop walked twice and scored a run, and Ben Nichols reached on an error, scoring a run. Tra Swayne walked.
Dax Estep earned the win in relief, pitching two innings and only allowing three base runners. Ben Nichols started on the mound for the Shockers pitching five innings striking out three.
The Shockers will now play in the Post 11 Classic Friday through Monday at Beavers Field in Lancaster.
“This puts us at 4-0 in the league and we have a huge tournament at Lancaster this weekend that Beavers puts on, and has traditionally been a tough tournament," said Teeters. "We look forward to competing.”
