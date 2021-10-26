Eastern’s high school cross country team competed in the Division 3 district championships this past Saturday, hosted by the University of Rio Grande.
Senior Abby Cochenour earned her fourth consecutive Regional qualification by placing fourth overall in a time of 21:23. Abby also earned All-District honors for the fourth time in her high school career. In her first district appearance, teammate Madi Day finished 90th overall with a new personal best time of 28:30.
Eastern’s high school boys team finished seventh overall, narrowly missing the final regional qualification as a team. Sophomore Teagan Werner led the way with his fourth place finish, earning All-District honors and regional qualification for the second consecutive year. Freshman Garrett Cody placed 24th overall earning his first regional qualification. Neil Leist, Tucker Leist and Sherman Salisbury each placed 39th, 64th and 101st overall, respectively.
Abby, Teagan and Garrett compete in the regional championships this Saturday, hosted by Pickerington North schools.
Eastern’s elementary and junior high runners were in action on Sunday at the Ohio Middle School Cross Country State Championships hosted by Dublin Jerome schools.
The highlight of the weekend goes to 8th grader Aiden Werner. Aiden competed in the D3 State championship race, where he finished as the runner-up to eventual winner Luke Snyder of Rittman. Aiden covered the 2-mile course in a new school record time of 10:23.95, less than 2 seconds from first. Jubal Bevins placed 67th overall with a new personal best time of 12:43. Eastern’s remaining junior high boy finishers were Dawson Cody, Evan Hines and Landen Durham who each placed 89th, 136th and 144th overall, respectively. The junior high boys finished 14th overall as a team.
8th grader Josie Ware led the way for Eastern’s junior high girls. Josie placed 31st overall with a new personal best time of 13:25. Gracie Long finished 50th overall with a time of 13:54. Olivia Logan was the remaining finisher for Eastern, placing 77th overall in a time of 14:40.
Eastern had 4 elementary runners in action. Hadley Wallace placed 108th overall in the girls race with a time of 16:01. Wyatt Ware, Ethan Long and Waylon Ware placed 123rd, 155th and 185th overall, respectively.
