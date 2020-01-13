Saturday, Jan. 11
GIRLS
Eastern 53, Clay 34
EHS;-;8;13;19;13;-;53
CHS;-;12;3;9;10;-;34
EASTERN (53) — Skylar White 1 0 0-0 2, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Cochenour 3 0 0-0 6, Mackenzie Greene 0 2 0-0 6, Chloe' Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 7 1 2-2 19, Andee Lester 8 0 2-4 18, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 3 4-6 53.
CLAY (34) — Sophia Gatti 0 0 1-5 1, Shaley Munion 1 1 3-4 8, Kat Cochran 1 4 0-0 14, Tabby Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, Megan Balzer 0 1 0-0 3, Kelsey Fowler 0 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Warnock 1 1 1-1 6, TOTALS 4 7 5-10 34.
Paint Valley 56, Western 42
PVHS;-;18;15;14;9;-;56
WHS;-;8;14;10;10;-;42
PAINT VALLEY (56) — O. Smith 4 0 1-5 9, H. Uhrig 3 0 5-6 11, A. Stanforth 4 0 0-2 8, A. McFadden 1 0 3-6 5, A. Campbell 1 0 0-0 2, B. Uhrig 3 0 4-8 10, G. Mustard 4 0 0-4 8, A. Proehl 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 20 1 13-31 56.
WESTERN (42) — Brooklyn Tackett 1 0 1-2 3, Chloe Beekman 2 1 3-4 10, Kenzi Ferneau 5 0 2-2 12, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 2 0-0 6, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 4-8 6, Alicia Francis 1 1 0-0 5, Taylor Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 4 10-16 42.
BOYS
Western 73, Paint Valley 62
PVHS;-;14;6;26;16;-;62
WHS;-;19;17;16;21;-;73
PAINT VALLEY (62) — Cordell Grubb 5 2 5-7 21, Jackson Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Trent Mettler 2 1 3-4 10, Cole Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Blaine Parker 1 0 2-2 4, Adam Brauner 1 0 0-0 2, Bryce Newland 6 1 5-6 20, Brock Blanton 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 17 4 16-22 62.
WESTERN (73) — Coleman Gibson 3 2 0-0 12, Kolten Miller 0 1 1-2 4, Maveric Ferneau 1 4 6-8 20, Colton Montgomery 4 0 4-7 12, Shelden Richardson 2 0 6-8 10, Austin Beckett 2 0 2-2 6, Noah Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, Broc Jordan 3 0 1-1 7, Dylan Theobald 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 16 7 20-28 73.
Monday, Jan. 13
GIRLS
Eastern 26, Northwest 46
EHS;-;5;7;5;9;-;26
NHS;-;9;14;9;14;-;46
EASTERN (26) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Cochenour 2 0 0-0 4, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe' Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 1 2 0-0 8, Andee Lester 5 0 2-4 12, TOTALS 9 2 2-4 26.
NORTHWEST (46) — Valerie Copas 4 1 2-5 13, Haidyn Wamsley 0 2 0-0 6, Keirah Potts 4 0 1-2 9, Ava Jenkins 0 1 0-0 3, Audrey Knittel 4 0 0-1 8, Kloe Montgomery 2 0 3-4 7, Terah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 4 6-12 46.
Waverly 35, South Webster 47
WHS;-;9;8;10;8;-;35
SWHS;-;14;10;15;8;-;47
WAVERLY (35) — Kelli Stewart 4 0 0-0 8, Carli Knight 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 0 0 2-4 2, Raelynn Dale 0 0 1-2 1, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Zoiee Smith 0 1 0-0 3, Sarah Thompson 3 0 0-0 6, Paige Carter 4 0 1-1 9, TOTALS 12 2 5-9 35.
SOUTH WEBSTER (47) — Faith Maloney 3 0 0-0 6, Liz Shupert 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hornikel 5 0 0-0 10, Brooklyn Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, Rose Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Baylee Cox 4 0 2-2 10, Bri Claxon 8 0 0-0 16, TOTALS 21 1 2-2 47.
Western 39, Ironton St. Joseph 50
ISJHS;-;5;8;22;15;-;50
WHS;-;13;3;10;13;-;39
IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (50) — Kaitlyn Sheridan 2 0 0-0 4, Faith Mahlmeister 3 0 0-0 6, Emma Whaley 5 1 3-4 16, Bella Whaley 9 1 1-2 22, Chloe Sheridan 0 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Sutton 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Damron 1 0 0-0 2, Kerri Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 2 4-6 50.
WESTERN (39) — Brooklyn Tackett 1 0 2-2 4, Chloe Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 0 2 0-0 6, Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 4 0-2 16, Alyssa Marhoover 2 0 2-6 6, Alicia Francis 3 0 1-2 7, Taylor Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 6 5-12 39.
