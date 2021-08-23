WAVERLY TIGERS: 42-3 win over Miami Trace
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Jace Hurd 13-76, 1 TD; Creed Smith, 6-29; Mike Delgado 2-8; Wade Futhey 2-5; Sam Paynter 1-0.
Passing: Wade Futhey 19-for-26 for 351 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Mark Stulley 5-130, 1 TD; Will Futhey 4-58; Penn Morrison 3-54, 1 TD; Alex Boles 3-48, 1 TD; Jase Hurd 3-30; Wyatt Crabtree 1-31, 1 TD.
Punt Returns: Mark Stulley 1-9; Penn Morrison 1-7.
Kickoff Returns: Mark Stulley 1-22
Punting (No.-Yds.): No punts.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 7-358 for an average of 51.1 yards per kick.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 7.5, J.T. Barnett, 7, Mark Stulley 5.5, Hudson Kelly4.5, Will Futhey 3, Cai Marquez 2.5, Jason McClellan 2, Jase Hurd 2, Ty Evans 1.5, Sam Paynter 1.5, Cody Helton 1, Jake Schrader 1, Braylon Robertson 1, Alex Boles 1, Chris Rollins 1, Trey Brushart 0.5, Penn Morrison 0.5, Chris Delgado 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2.5-18; Mark Stulley 2-9; Will Futhey 1.5-8; J.T. Barnett 1-3; Chris Rollins 1-1; Chris Delgado 0.5-4; Sam Paynter 0.5-4.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2.5-18; Mark Stulley 1-8; Will Futhey 0.5-3; Chris Delgado 0.5-4; Sam Paynter 0.5-4.
Forced Fumbles: J.T. Barnett 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Mark Stulley 1-30, 1 TD, Wyatt Crabtree 1-0.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Jason McClellan 1-0.
Pass deflections: Mark Stulley 1, Cai Marquez 1.
PIKETON REDSTREAKS: 28-6 win over Minford
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Levi Gullion 15-140, 3 TDs; Jayden Thacker 13-47, 1TD; Johnny Burton 1-18; Alan Austin 2-9; Jacob Taylor 1-4; Camren Loar 1-2; Caleb Osborne 1-0.
Passing: Levi Gullion 16-of-22 for 215 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 6-115; Camren Loar 4-75; Kydan Potts 1-10; Brent McGuire 1-9; Jayden Thacker 2-6.
All-Purpose Yards: Levi Gullion 355, Johnny Burton 133, Camren Loar 77, Jayden Thacker 53, Kydan Potts 10, Alan Austin 9, Brent McGuire 9, Jacob Taylor 4.
Tackles: Carter Williams 7, Levi Stanley 5, Kydan Potts 4, Jacob Taylor 4, Alan Austin 3, Kaden Dickerson 3, Nate Waddell 3, Braiden Dunham 3, Keaton Brown 3, Camren Loar 2, Caleb Osborne 2, Zane Brownfield 2, Matthew Mustard 2, Johnny Burton 1, Mason Hartley 1, Levi Gullion 1.
Tackles for loss: Braiden Dunham 2, Jacob Taylor 2, Keaton Brown 1, Jacob Taylor 1, Kaden Dickerson 1.
Sacks (No.-Yards Lost): Matthew Mustard 2-2, Jacob Taylor 1-5, Braiden Dunham 1-4.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Levi Stanley 4, Caleb Osborne 2, Braiden Dunham 2, Mason Hartley 1, Matthew Mustard 1, Zane Brownfield 1.
Pass deflections: Johnny Burton 1, Levi Gullion 1, Camren Loar 1.
EASTERN EAGLES: 28-17 win over Albany Alexander
Passing: Dylan Morton 4-of-8 for 169 yards and 2 TDs (80 yards, 58 yards), along with a 2-point conversion rush and a conversion pass.
Rushing (No. — Yds.): Dylan Morton 22-148, 1 TD (1 yard); Landon Reinsmith 13-86, 1 TD (5 yards); Brady Moore 2-21.
Receiving (No. — Yds.): Devon Conley 2-108, 1 TD (80 yards); K.J. Reinsmith 2-61, 1TD (58 yards), caught conversion pass.
