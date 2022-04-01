A Pike County softball matchup resulted in a competitive opener for the Western High School softball team Thursday evening, as the hosting Lady Indians won 7-5 over the visiting Piketon Lady Redstreaks.
After Piketon gained the initial lead with a run in the top of the second inning, Western came back with two in the home half of the frame to move ahead 2-1. Each team added a run in the third inning, as Western maintained a 3-2 edge. Western's run came in the form of a leadoff homer over the center field fence by Whitley.
Piketon tied the game at 3-3 with a run in the top of the fifth inning after Zoey Fuchs came up with a two-out single to left field. Renee Hill entered as a courtesy runner for Fuchs and scored when Laney Brown provided a base hit to right field.
Then Western took control in the home half of the inning, using a two-out rally to score four runs. Western freshman Megan Whitley started it with a hard-hit ground ball, reaching base on a Piketon error. Chloe Beekman drew a walk behind her and they executed a double-steal. Kenzi Ferneau followed by reaching on an error, which allowed Whitley to score and give Western the 4-3 lead. Bailey Elliott and Morgan Whitley followed with RBI singles, opening a 6-3 lead. Elliott scored Western's final run on a passed ball with teammate Hayleigh Thompson at the plate, 7-3.
Piketon attempted to rally in the top of the seventh inning. Once again, Fuchs started it. This time, she came up with a one-out double to center field. Hill entered as a courtesy runner and scored on a single from Kaylee Maynard. Later, Maynard was able to score on a passed ball, cutting the lead to 7-5. But a flyout to Thompson in center field brought the game to an end with Western holding for the victory.
Megan Whitley led Western at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two stolen bases. She also pitched the complete game for the win. Whitley gave up five runs (three earned) on 11 hits, while striking out six and walking just one. Morgan Whitley finished 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Lauren Ware was 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Bailey Elliott ended her day 1-2 with two runs and one RBI.
Western will be back at home Monday to begin Southern Ohio Conference Division I play against New Boston Glenwood. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians will travel to Eastern.
For Piketon against Western, Laney Brown and Kaylee Maynard both finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Zoey Fuchs and Elayna VanHoy both had a double and a single. Miley Burton was 2-3 with a run. Kyndall Carroll suffered the pitching loss. In six innings, she gave up seven runs (three earned) on eight hits, while striking out eight and walking three.
In the days leading up to the game at Western, Piketon had been in a number of close games but was still searching for the first win of the season.
According to SVC Sports Talk (svcsportstalk.com), Piketon lost to South Point and Portsmouth West to open the season on Saturday, Marcy 26.
At South Point, the Lady Redstreaks suffered a one-run 8-7 loss to the hosting Lady Pointers. Natalie Cooper led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs, and a pair of runs. Lacrissa Leeth was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs. Laney Brown finished 2-4, two RBIs and a stolen base. Kyndall Carroll was 1-4 with two RBIs. Kaylee Maynard was 2-4.
Taylor Williams pitched 4.2 innings, giving up two runs, both earned, while recording three strikeouts.
In the game against West, Piketon was defeated 10-0. Natalie Cooper went 2-3 with a stolen base, while Lacrissa Leeth was 1-3 with a stolen base. Zoey Fuchs went 1-1 and Kaylee Maynard was 1-2.
On Tuesday, March 29, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to McClain and suffered another close loss by a score of 8-7.
Natalie Cooper led the way in hits, going 3-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Miley Burton was 2-4 with three RBI. Laney Brown had four stolen bases and a run. Zoey Fuchs was 2-4 with a run, one RBI and a double. Lacrissa Leeth was 2-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base.
On Wednesday, March 30, Piketon took on the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers at home and fell 3-1.
Kyndall Carroll pitched five innings, giving up all three runs. From the plate, she was 1-3 with a stolen base. Laney Brown was also 1-for-3 with a stolen base and had Piketon's only run. Lacrissa Leeth was 1-2.
Piketon will open Scioto Valley Conference play on Monday in a home battle with Southeastern. The Lady Redstreaks will remain home on Wednesday to take on Unioto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.