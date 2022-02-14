After clinching the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball title on Thursday, Feb. 10 with a 68-47 win over West in a make-up game, the Waverly Tigers finished their run by knocking off the visiting Valley Indians 60-50 on Friday night in the downtown gymnasium.
The Tigers, who found themselves ranked in ninth in Division II in the latest Associated Press high school boys basketball poll, used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Indians, who are ranked 10th in the Division IV portion of this week’s poll.
Waverly trailed 16-15 after the opening quarter before the two teams battled out to a 28-28 tie at the half with Will Futhey and Trey Robertson leading the attack. The Tigers moved ahead by one by the end of the third quarter, 40-39, and went on to seal the deal on the foul line in the fourth quarter. Senior Wade Futhey connected on a pair of three-pointers during that four quarter, while Trey Robertson added two buckets and a 6-for-6 performance from the line. Mark Stulley went 2-for-4 from the line, while Will Futhey had a bucket. In all, Waverly outscored Valley 20-11 in that final quarter to take the 60-50 win.
Trey Robertson finished with 24 points and nine assists. Will Futhey followed with 18 points, two steals and six rebounds. Wade Futhey had 12 points. Mark Stulley scored four points, handed out seven assists and made off with two steals.
Valley was led by Bryce Stuart with 14, followed by Jace Copley with 10, Colt Buckle with 10 and George Arnett with nine.
The Tigers improved to 18-4 overall and 15-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They will be back in action at home Friday night in the downtown gymnasium for a Division II sectional final against either Athens or Circleville, as those two teams were set to play Tuesday evening, Feb. 15.
