Dettwiller chip

Piketon senior Gabe Dettwiller chips onto the green during Wednesday evening’s Scioto Valley Conference golf match at Big Beaver Creek.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Although the Piketon Redstreaks gave chase for much of the season, the Scioto Valley Conference boys golf race was decided on Thursday with Unioto securing its sixth straight title after a full week of action with practice rounds and three league matches.

On Monday, Sept. 12, five of the SVC teams got together for a practice round at Big Beaver Creek ahead of Wednesday’s fifth SVC match of the season. Zane Trace took the win with a team score of 171, followed by Unioto (176), Piketon (188), Adena (211) and Paint Valley (227).

