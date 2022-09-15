Although the Piketon Redstreaks gave chase for much of the season, the Scioto Valley Conference boys golf race was decided on Thursday with Unioto securing its sixth straight title after a full week of action with practice rounds and three league matches.
On Monday, Sept. 12, five of the SVC teams got together for a practice round at Big Beaver Creek ahead of Wednesday’s fifth SVC match of the season. Zane Trace took the win with a team score of 171, followed by Unioto (176), Piketon (188), Adena (211) and Paint Valley (227).
Unioto’s Charlie Lewis was the medalist, finishing with a 37. The runner-up medalist was Zane Trace’s Andrew Peyton, who shot 40.
Individually for Piketon, Owen Armstrong led the way with a 45, followed by Gabe Dettwiller (47), Gavin Howard (48), Brevin Wooldridge (48) and Hunter Skaggs (49).
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Piketon was back at it again with another practice round at Big Beaver Creek, running a slightly different lineup and giving some other players the chance to compete.
In that match, Huntington finished with the best score of 206, followed by Westfall (208), Piketon (209) and Southeastern (240).
Westfall’s Jacob Hicks was the match medalist, finishing with a 47. Piketon’s Hunter Skaggs and Declan Davis, along with Huntington’s Gavin Smith tied for runner-up medalist honors. All of them shot 48. Also competing for Piketon, Kole Keller finished with a 54, while Lane Lemaster finished with a 59.
All of the SVC teams were in competition at Big Beaver Creek Wednesday evening, as they played the fifth league match of the season. It was a super close match with Unioto taking the win with a team score of 173, followed by Zane Trace (174) and Piketon (175).
Unioto’s Charlie Lewis and Zane Trace’s Jon Grondolsky Jr. tied for medalist honors, as each finished with a 39.
Hunter Skaggs and Owen Armstrong finished with a pair of 43s to lead Piketon. Gavin Howard followed with a 44 and Gabe Dettwiller shot 45. Brevin Wooldridge (51) and Kole Keller (53) rounded it out for PHS.
It was right back to action the following morning for the SVC teams, as they all traveled to the Elks Country Club near McDermott to play the sixth and seventh league matches.
The Unioto Shermans claimed wins in both matches, securing their sixth straight SVC title.
The sixth SVC match was contested on the Front 9 of the Elks Country Club with Unioto using a team score of 171 to win it. Piketon and Zane Trace tied at 181 but the Redstreaks were awarded second place on the fifth-man’s score. Following the top three teams were Adena (197), Westfall (201), Paint Valley (212), Huntington (215) and Southeastern (227).
Piketon’s Owen Armstrong was the match medalist, leading the way with a 40. He was followed by runners-up and Unioto teammates Charlie Lewis and Braxton Platt, who both finished with a 41.
For the Redstreaks behind Armstrong, Gabe Dettwiller shot a 46, followed by Hunter Skaggs (47), Brevin Wooldridge (48), Gavin Howard (49) and Kole Keller (50).
The teams moved to the Back 9 for the seventh league match where Unioto won the match with a 173. Zane Trace was second with a score of 176, followed by Piketon with a 177. The remaining scores behind those three teams included Westfall (195), Huntington (208), Adena (210), Paint Valley (223), and Southeastern (228).
Unioto’s Charlie Lewis was the match medalist, finishing with a 40. Zane Trace’s Jon Grondolsky Jr. was the runner-up with a 41. For Piketon, Gabe Detwiller led the way with a 43, followed by Owen Armstrong (44), Brevin Wooldridge (44), Gavin Howard (46), Hunter Skaggs (49), and Kole Keller (51).
The eighth and final SVC boys golf match of the season is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course. The current standings behind the winning Unioto Shermans include: 2. Zane Trace, 3. Piketon, 4. Westfall, 5. Adena, 6. Paint Valley, 7. Huntington, and 8. Southeastern.
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks also played a match on Thursday, Sept. 15 with two other league opponents at Pickaway Country Club.
Westfall took the team win with a score of 185, followed by Piketon with a 220. Zane Trace was one competitor short of producing a team score.
Westfall’s Maddie Cook was the medalist with a 44, followed by teammate Emily Cook with a 45.
Piketon was led by Maggie Armstrong, who finished with a 49. She was followed by Brynna Spencer (52), Renee Hill (57), Emma Cutler (62), and Riley Wagner (71).
The sixth and seventh SVC girls golf matches of the year will be contested at Pickaway Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
