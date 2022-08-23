Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Waverly @ Miami Trace - W42-39
Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Waverly @ Miami Trace - W42-39
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 32-210, 2 TDs; Peyton Harris 10-60; Creed Smith 1-2; Mason Kelly 1-0.
Passing: Mason Kelly 15-for-30 for 168 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Hudson Kelly 6-113, 2 TDs; Mason Pollard 3-38, 1 TD; Jase Hurd 1-2; Lane Bear 1-6; Peyton Harris 1-5; LT Jordan 1-3; Wyatt Crabtree 1-2, 1 TD.
Punting: Quinton Hurd 5-for-162 for an average of 32.4 yards per punt with a long of 44 and one touchback.
Kickoffs: Hunter Hauck 6-for-270 yards for 45 yards per kick average.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 8.5, Legend Clifford 8, Lane Bear 6, Brock Adams 4.5, Peyton Harris 4, Jase Hurd 4, Hudson Kelly 3, Logan Swords 2.5, Nate Welsh 2, Logan Long 2, Michael Delgado 2, Hunter Hauck 2, Caden Arrowood 2, Kody Swords 1, Trey Brushart 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Jase Hurd 2-9; Legend Clifford 1.5-13; Wyatt Crabtree 1.5-2; Brock Adams 1-3; Logan Long 1-2.
Sacks: Legend Clifford 1-12; Brock Adams 1-3.
Fumble Recoveries: Logan Swords 1.
Interceptions (No.-Yds.): Jase Hurd 1-32.
Pass deflections: Lane Bear 1, Peyton Harris 1, Hudson Kelly 1.
Piketon vs. Goshen - W14-12
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Alan Austin 22-131, 1 TD; Buddy Wilson 8-88, 1 TD; Zane Brownfield 9-20; Nate Waddell 1-0.
Passing: Alan Austin 6-for-11 for 41 yards, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Levi Stanley 3-18; Wayde Fout 2-23; Buddy Wilson 1-0.
Tackles: Zane Brownfield 8, Caleb Osborne 7, Levi Stanley 6, Nate Waddell 5, Dylan Leeth 3, Zack Hannah 3, DJ Rapp 2, Gabe Lamerson 2, Alex Jenkins 1, Braydon Leeth 1, Tre Jenkins 1.
Tackles for loss: Zane Brownfield 1.
Sacks: Tre Jenkins 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Gabe Lamerson 1.
Pass Deflections: Caleb Osborne 2, DJ Rapp 1, Dylan Leeth 1, Buddy Wilson 1, Tre Jenkins 1.
Eastern @ Alexander - L14-13
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 20-85, 1 TD (2 yard); Jace White 9-22; Teagan Werner 2-26, 1 TD (14 yard);
Passing: Jace White 7-for-13 for 112 yards, 1 INT; Dylan Morton 0-for-1.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Tucker Leist 3-69; Dylan Morton 2-22; Wyatt Richardson 1-8; Teagan Werner 1-12.
Tackles: Teagan Werner 7, Ethan Satterfield 5, Landon Lavinder 5, Landyn Reinsmith 4, Brewer Tomlison 4, KJ Reinsmith 3, Charlie Martin 3, Wyatt Richardson 3, Dylan Morton, Jace White 1.
Interceptions: Teagan Werner 1.
Forced Fumbles: Teagan Werner 1, Landon Lavinder 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Wyatt Richardson 1.
Sacks: Ethan Satterfield 4, Brewer Tomlison 2, Dylan Morton 2, KJ Reinsmith 1.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.