INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (December 17, 2019) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series celebrated the 2019 season on Friday night with the annual Awards Banquet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jonathan Davenport was awarded his third career National Championship title, collecting a $75,000 points fund check, along with a $10,000 bonus from Sweet Manufacturing, a product certificate from Swift Springs, and a Championship ring. Other awards claimed by the 2019 National Champion include: Midwest Sheet Metal Points Leader Spoiler Challenge ($1,000), Wrisco Industries Most Feature Wins ($1,000), Allstar Performance Power Move of the Year ($500 and product certificate), Penske Shocks Consistency Award ($1,000), Performance Friction Brakes Most Pole Awards ($500 and product certificate), Simpson Most Heat Wins ($500), GEICO TV Challenge Runner-Up ($2,500), and fourth in Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup - Presented by DirtonDirt.com ($2,000).
Davenport and the Lance Landers Motorsports team ended their season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with 12 wins, 30 top-five and 40 top-ten performances, and collected a total of $370,787.60 in earnings. His Lance Landers Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.
Tyler Erb received the 2019 Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year award. Erb concluded his first season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series by totaling six wins, 19 top-five finishes and 38 top-ten performances. Erb received $30,000 for fourth in points and $10,000 for Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year. He was also awarded $10,000 for GEICO TV Challenge Winner and $2,000 for Runner-Up in Sunoco Race for Gas. In addition to his other awards and honors, he also walked away from the banquet with a ring for Rookie of the Year, an Earnhardt Technologies Group $500 product certificate, a Fast Shafts carbon fiber driveshaft, a Keyser Manufacturing $500 Product Certificate, a Performance Bodies product certificate, a free wrap from Slicker Graphics, and a product certificate for 10 sheets of aluminum from Wrisco Industries.
Erb's Eric and Kelly Brock-owned, Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Industrial Resourcing Group, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting and Design, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Franklin Enterprises, Valvoline, Keyser, and KBC Graphix.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series would like to thank everyone that helped to make 2019 a huge success for the series. We also appreciate the teams, sponsors, promotors, and staff that took the time to celebrate with us in person. The year-end banquet is also available for you to view on lucasoilracing.tv or on the Lucas Oil Racing TV app.
Other awards presented included:
Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup - Presented by DirtonDirt.com: Jimmy Owens ($10,000)
GEICO TV Race Challenge: Tyler Erb ($10,000)
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Year: Rocket Chassis ($1,000 & product certificate)
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Year: Cornett Racing Engines ($1,000 & product certificates)
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Year: Jonathan Davenport ($500 & product certificate)
Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader Spoiler Challenge: Jonathan Davenport ($1,000)
Simpson Most Heat Race Wins: Jonathan Davenport ($500)
Miller Welders Most Fast Time Awards: Tim McCreadie (Miller Welder Multimatic 220 AC/DC)
Sunoco Race Fuels Race for Gas: Josh Richards ($3,000)
Wrisco Industries Most Feature Wins: Jonathan Davenport ($1,000)
PFC Brakes Most Pole Awards: Jonathan Davenport ($500 & product certificate)
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Year: Hudson O'Neal ($500)
Penske Shocks Consistency Award: Jonathan Davenport ($1,000)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break: Jimmy Owens ($1,000)
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year: Jason Durham ($1,000)
