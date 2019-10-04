Waverly senior golfer Conner Heffner is headed back to the Division II state golf tournament for the second time in his career after shooting 77 to finish as the runner-up medalist in the Division II district golf match at Crown Hill Golf Club Wednesday.
Heffner finished four strokes behind district champion and medalist Ty Schobelock, who led the field with a 73. Shobelock, a senior from Unioto, is leading his team back to the state tournament as the Shermans won the district title with a team score of 342, edging second-place Gallia Academy (345) and Fairland (348). The remaining team scores and placements were: 4. Fairfield Union (365), 5. Alexander (366), 6. Chesapeake (366), 7. Wheelersburg (367), 8. Waverly (368), 9. New Lexington (375) and 10. Circleville (398).
Since only one team and one individual who was not on that qualifying team could advance to state, the Unioto Shermans and Heffner will be the representatives for Division II from the Southeast District. The Division II boys state golf tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.
Heffner was not the only Tiger competing in the district match at Crown Hill, as he had his teammates with him. Waverly finished eighth as a team with a score of 368. Heffner led with his 77 (38, 39), followed by Ben Flanders, the lone junior at 94 (46, 48). The other three seniors finished within a stroke or two of each other as Michael Goodman shot 98 (43, 55), Cole Robertson added a 99 (48, 51), and Tanner Smallwood finished at an even 100 (45, 55).
Fortunately for Heffner, the three-time Southern Ohio Conference Golfer of the Year, the district tournament wasn't as dramatic as his qualification round during his sophomore season. On that day, he tied then-senior teammate Talon Osborne and the two had to battle each other in a playoff. Heffner won over Osborne to earn the right to advance.
In the state competition two years ago, Heffner was tied for fourth place individually after the opening day. His second day wasn't as strong. He ultimately finished 22nd out of 72 golfers.
A feature on Heffner and Western's Broc Jordan, who qualified for the Division III state golf tournament, will run in an upcoming edition of the News Watchman.
