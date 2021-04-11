Date;Meet/Location;Time

3/30 @ Waverly;4:30

4/2;@ Jackson Invite;4:30

4/6;@ Jackson Open;4:30

4/9;@ Minford Invite;4:30

4/13;@ Jackson;4:30

4/20;@ Valley;4:30

4/27;@ NW Invite;4:30

5/11;@ NW – SOC meet;4:00

5/13;@ NW – SOC meet;4:00

5/19;District @ TBA;3:00

5/21;District @ TBA;3:00

5/24 & 29;Regionals;TBA

6/4 & 6/4;State;TBA

