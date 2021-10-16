Waverly got back into the win column on Friday night, as they rushed for three touchdowns and forced four turnovers as they defeated the visiting Minford Falcons 42-7 on senior night.
“Proud of our kids coming out on senior night and dealing with some crappy weather. They went out and executed in all phases of the game in the first half and felt like we needed to come out and play well in the second half. Overall, a pretty good effort," said Tigers Head Coach Chris Crabtree.
“Minford’s a good football team and they have lots of good athletes. Sometimes you never know what you’ll get one week to the next. Our kids did a good job executing on all three phases of the game.”
Minford started out the rainy contest with the ball at their own 32-yard line. The Tigers defense forced a three-and-out, as the Falcons would have to punt. Penn Morrison received the punt at the 25-yard line and raced down the sidelines, returning the punt 75 yards for a Tiger touchdown and giving them a 7-0 lead with 9:42 in the first quarter.
“Special teams -- you can kind of steal some points, and that’s always a plus. That set the tone” said Crabtree.
Minford began their second drive of the game at their own 30-yard line. Waverly then recovered a fumble as they took possession at the 33 with 8:52 to go in the first. Six plays later, running back Jase Hurd punched it in from 9 yards out giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 7:30 to go in the first quarter.
Minford picked up a pair of first downs on their next drive but the drive stalled, as Waverly would take over at their own 20 with 3:03 to go in the first quarter. The Tigers then moved the ball down the field to the Minford 16-yard line before the first quarter came to an end. With 11:34 to play in the opening half, Hurd recorded his second rushing touchdown of the night, as he scored from three yards out giving the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
Waverly then recovered a Minford fumble on their next defensive possession. One play later, Wade Futhey connected with his brother Will Futhey for a 29-yard touchdown, as the Tigers took a 28-0 lead with 11:16 to play in the half.
“It’s obviously (weather) going to have a little effect, but being able to run the football is what we felt like we needed to do. But we still took some shots (throwing the ball). Wade did a good job of doing that, and our kids caught the ball well.”
Minford and Waverly each traded the next two possessions, as the Falcons were forced to punt and Waverly was stopped on downs. Mark Stulley then came up with the third Waverly defensive turnover of the game, as he intercepted a pass and the Tigers took possession with 5:36 to play in the half.
The ensuing Waverly drive stalled as they turned it over on downs as Minford took over at the 40 with 4:00 in the half. Minford moved the ball to the Tiger 21-yard line with 2:01 left in the first half. The Falcons then converted on fourth down, as they would have first-and-goal at the eight with 1:38 to play in the first half. The Waverly defense then stopped the Falcons on downs to end the half, as they took a 28-0 halftime lead.
Waverly began the second half with the ball at their own 37-yard line. The Tigers then fumbled as the Falcons recovered at the 49-yard line with 11:23 to play in the third. Minford drove the ball into Tiger territory, but fumbled as Jason McClellan recovered for the Tigers, giving them the ball at their own 21 with 10:22 in the third.
Five plays later, Wade Futhey connected with Wyatt Crabtree for what looked like a touchdown pass, but he fumbled as he entered the end zone and Stulley recovered the ball for a touchdown, as the Tigers took a 35-0 lead with 9:09 to play in the third.
With 5:03 left to play in the game, Dawson Shoemaker scored the final Waverly touchdown of the night from 5 yards out, capping off an 11-play, 45-yard drive.
Minford scored with 2:59 to go in the game on a 41-yard touchdown run from Tyson Kingery making it 42-7.
Waverly would then run out the clock on the next drive as they improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Statistically, Jase Hurd led the Tigers with 25 rushing attempts for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dawson Shoemaker ran the ball 5 times for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Wade Futhey was 11-17 for 157 yards and a touchdown. Will Futhey had 5 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Penn Morrison had 3 catches for 26 and returned a punt for a touchdown. Mark Stulley had 2 receptions for 36 yards, and Wyatt Crabtree had a reception for 34 yards. Stulley also had an interception, and Jason McClellan and Cody Helton both recovered a fumble. Keagan Smith was 6-for-6 on PATs.
Waverly outgained Minford 320-181. The Tigers had 17 first downs, while the Falcons had 10. The Tigers were 1-of-3 on fourth downs, while the Falcons were 1-of-4. Waverly was penalized 7 times for 68 yards, while Minford was penalized 3 times for 20 yards. Minford led the time of possession 26:20- 18:41.
The Tigers will now travel to Oak Hill next Friday for a week 10 matchup with the Oaks.
“They’re going to be a physical football team and (run) a wing T," said Crabtree. "That’s tough to prepare for and defend, so we just have to get a good week of practice and prepare and see what happens.”
