Having the opportunity to continue the sport she loves at a nearby school, Waverly soccer goalie Anna Jordan recently signed with Shawnee State University.
“I wanted a college that was close to home. I didn’t want to go far away,” said Jordan. “I had talked to Natasha (Ademakinwa) a couple of times. I liked her style of coaching. She seems to be a very good all-around coach. She is trying to rebuild the program. She had 16 out of 22 players who were freshmen last year. She had two goalies last year, so goalies were her main priority this year.”
Jordan, who won the starting goalie job for the Lady Tigers as a junior during her first season at Waverly, suffered an ACL injury midway through the season. She returned as a senior and started all season long, providing 113 saves, a 92 percent shot save average and nine shutouts. Jordan collected some post-season awards, including First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II and Honorable Mention All-Southeast District in Division II.
Jordan tried out multiple sports throughout her life, but soccer is the one that she has stayed with the entire time. She probably would have played softball at Waverly High School as well, but the ACL injury eliminated that possibility as a junior and now that she has signed for soccer, she will not be playing softball as a senior either.
“I’ve played soccer since I was three. I ran track in middle school and played basketball in elementary and middle school. I don’t like basketball or volleyball. It just isn’t as exciting to me. There’s something about soccer that’s exciting to me. Soccer is the one I stuck with,” said Jordan.
“I play soccer all year round anyway. I play in the fall for the school, have two indoor sessions in the winter, play travel soccer in the spring, and train all summer long.”
Jordan’s progress in the goal came when she moved into the Waverly district and had instruction from Waverly Head Girls Soccer Coach Chris Murphy.
“I’ve been a goalie since my freshman year, but I didn’t have any goalie training until I came to Waverly as a junior,” said Jordan.
“When I came here (to Waverly), it was waking up early to practice. Then we would work a lot in the summer. (Coach) Murphy is such a different coach, compared to any other coach I’ve had. He really prepares you. Conditioning is no joke.”
Jordan learned quickly that she needed to be vocal as the WHS goalie, helping her teammates know where to go and how to defend.
“(Coach) Murphy was really adamant about talking. When I first moved here, I didn’t talk to a lot of the girls because I was really shy,” said Jordan. “Being vocal helps, so the ball doesn’t come back (at me). But it also helps the other girls to know where the ball is switching. It gives hints to the girls to know where to look. It becomes very vocal when the ball gets inside the box.”
Murphy was proud of the way that Jordan was always talking and directing her teammates from the goal.
“Anna does an excellent job of communicating to her fullbacks and other members of her team. Her communication allows the team get organized defensively and helps us to regain, as well as maintain, our defensive shape,” explained Murphy. “This makes it more difficult for our opponents to score on us. This is one area in which she excels. It also helps that her communication is positive and encouraging, so her teammates are willing to listen and respond quickly.”
A highlight play for Jordan and the Lady Tigers came during their sectional semifinal battle against Jackson. Waverly won that game 2-1 for the first victory over Jackson in program history.
A crucial moment in the contest came just four minutes into the second half with the game tied at 1-1. Waverly senior goal keeper Anna Jordan was tasked with stopping a potential breakaway goal. She reacted to the direction of the laser shot, going down on one knee and using the other outstretched leg to stop it, almost like doing the splits. After that dramatic stop with the ball ricocheting off her leg, Jordan may have recorded the biggest save of the game. Waverly scored the go-ahead goal eight minutes later to take the 2-1 win.
Jordan said the move is called a “collapse save”, where the goalie has to fall in the same spot he or she is standing.
“It is one of the more challenging saves for a goalie to make. It is mentally hard to get,” said Jordan. “People just want to flop.”
“Anna has the characteristics that coaches look for in a keeper. She has good reactions, is fearless, has good hands and is eager to train. Before Anna and I started working together, she had never had formalized keeper training. She relied on her raw talent,” said Murphy.
“After we started training, she began to develop positional understanding and awareness. As a result, she has combined her natural ability with formalized training and this has helped her tremendously. She now makes difficult saves look easy because she has worked so hard to develop.”
Under Natasha Ademakinwa, who will be entering her third season as the Lady Bears coach at SSU, Jordan is expected to compete for the starting job.
“Watching Anna over my two years here, she improves game after game,” said Ademakinwa. “I feel with playing with Southern Ohio Crew this spring is going to help her with the transitioning to prepare herself for college.
“With healthy competition, I believe Anna will make a name for herself on her debut. With her passion, hunger and drive for the sport I am confident she will make an impact in my team with no shadow of doubt.”
Jordan, who plans to major in nursing, is looking forward to college competition.
“The college level is extremely competitive. Everyone at that level has the same ability and skill set,” said Murphy. “Anna’s work ethic, desire to continually improve and never be outworked, as well as competitive spirit, will all be a valuable asset to her team. She genuinely loves to compete. These defining characteristics will be what sets Anna apart and will ultimately result in her finding success. I am confident that she will do well.”
Jordan is also working to help Waverly teammate Macey Gecowets, who played soccer for the first time this past season as a junior, to transition to goalie. Jordan was the only full-time goalie on the roster during her senior season until Gecowets joined to provide backup.
“Anna will be missed by her teammates and coaches and will be difficult to replace,” said Murphy. “Not only did her strong keeping abilities help our team achieve success but she was a great leader on and off the field. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”
At SSU, Ademakinwa is working to build the women’s soccer program. In her first year of coaching, the team went 5-11-1 overall, with six of those 11 defeats coming by just two goals or less. This past season, the Lady Bears finished 6-12. Team members have flourished in the classroom, securing NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) academic honors in record-setting fashion.
“The culture I am trying to build at Shawnee is giving my team competitive opportunities with a group of girls who have the talent, capabilities and potential to be successful. This is by working hard, working for each other and for trusting and supporting in one another,” said Ademakinwa.
“I am delighted to have Anna join us. I’m excited to work with her and watch her continue grow and develop.”
