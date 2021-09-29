Continuing their run of recent sectional golf success, the Piketon Redstreaks will be headed back to the district golf tournament once again.
Piketon and Waverly both competed in the Division II golf sections on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Elks Country Club near McDermott.
There the Redstreaks found themselves in a battle for the sectional title, as just four strokes separated the top five teams in the day-long 18-hole tournament. When the final scores were tallied, Gallia Academy had captured the crown by finishing at 342, followed by Piketon at 344 and Wheelersburg at 346. The top five teams at the sectional qualified to advance to Division II district competition at Crown Hill, near Williamsport, on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Fourth place went to Fairland at 356, followed by Minford in fifth at 363. Fairland junior Landon Roberts finished with medalist honors for the top score of the day with a 75.
Piketon was led by the lone senior on the roster, Logan Cummins who tied for the fourth best score, finishing at 81 (41, 40). Two strokes back, junior Owen Armstrong ended his day at 83 (42, 41), followed by junior Gabe Dettwiller at 88 (40, 48), junior Christian Horn at 92 (47, 45) and junior Gavin Howard at 95 (50, 45).
Waverly's team of sophomores just missed advancing to district competition, finishing sixth at 375. Tigers Ben Nichols and Zander King both shot 90 with matching scores of 45 on the front nine and back nine holes. Cody Beekman was next at 95 (50, 45), followed by Connor Snyder at 100 (46, 54), and Tanner Nichols at 104 (51, 53).
After shooting 90, Ben Nichols and Zander King then had a playoff with two other golfers — Portsmouth junior Vinny Lonardo and Oak Hill senior Dylan Collins — for the fifth and final individual spot at the upcoming district tournament. Collins then won it with a par on the very first playoff hole.
Collins will join Oak Hill teammate Kameron Maple as an individual competitor at next week's district tournament. Maple shot 81 to tie for fourth overall. The other individual qualifiers were Chesapeake's Jackson McComas at 83 (42, 41), South Point's Brayden Sexton at 85 (42, 43), and Wellston's Jaxon Montgomery at 89 (45, 44).
When they get to the district tournament next week, the Redstreaks and the other competitors from the Elks sectional will have to compete with the teams and individuals who qualified from the Chillicothe Division II Jaycees sectional.
At the Jaycees on Tuesday, Circleville and Unioto waged a close battle with Circleville ultimately taking the title with a team score of 338, one stroke ahead of Unioto at 339. Washington Court House was third at 356, followed by Fairfield Union in fourth at 366 and Alexander in fifth at 377. Those five teams will head to district competition at Crown Hill as well, meaning that 10 teams will be competing for one spot at state.
The top individual golfer not on the winning team will also have the opportunity to go to state. Individual golfers from the Jaycees sectional who qualified include Meigs sophomore Landon McGee at 86 (45, 41), Zane Trace freshman Jon Grondolsky Jr. at 86 (41, 45), Logan Elm senior Dilon Riffle at 87 (46, 41), McClain senior Wesley Potts at 87 (41, 46), and Westfall senior Dominick Bush at 89 (44, 45).
With all of the competitive results from both sectionals, the district tournament will likely be quite competitive as the golfers battle for those state qualifying results.
