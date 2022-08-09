Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
From the beginning of tennis at Waverly High School all the way to the state tennis tournament, Kim Hewlett Swepston traveled the road very well.
Swepston, a 1983 graduate of Waverly High School, grew up playing tennis with her friends, many the same age.
So when they reached Waverly High School, there was enough interest in the spring of 1980 to add tennis to the Waverly athletic program, with Swepston pointing out then WHS athletic director John Boyer and her parents worked hard with others in getting the sport off the ground.
But it was in her junior and senior seasons her high school career took off.
As a junior, she finished 9-3 as a singles player against all-male competition in the regular season.
But when it came time for the district tournament at Portsmouth, Swepston teamed up with teammate Chris Taylor to form a most successful doubles team.
They won all four matches in the district meet, making them the lone doubles qualifier from the Southeast District, losing to a team from Dayton Oakwood in the opening round of the state tournament, a tournament where Swepston was the only female participant.
In a newspaper interview prior to playing in the state tournament, her coach, Rich Craumer, had praise for his doubles team.
“Kim’s really consistent with her ground strokes and she doesn’t make many unforced errors,” he said. “Kim supplies the consistency, while Chris supplies the power and pizazz.”
For her senior campaign, Swepston lost only three regular season matches and was seeded as the number one singles player in the district, although she lost in the finals, falling just one match short of returning to a second state tournament.
“I remember my friends,” she recalled. “My parents (Cecil and Carolyn) helped to start the team with many of my friends on the team. I had always played against boys, so it didn’t bother me at all. Advancing to the state tournament was exciting, especially being the only girl there.”
From Waverly High School, it was on to Western Kentucky University where she was the number one singles player for four years.
But in reflecting on being selected to the Hall Of Fame, she had a special thought involving her late father.
“It would have meant a lot to my Dad to have me in the Hall Of Fame.”
