Despite a dismal, dreary and cold evening for softball, the Waverly Lady Tigers made the trip to Eastern Friday night, coming away with an 11-1 win behind a 16-hit night.
Waverly produced a pair of runs in the first inning, three more in the third and four in the fourth to go up 9-0. Eastern was able to plate a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to eight, 9-1. But Waverly came right back with two runs in the top of the sixth to bring the game to an early end with the 11-1 victory.
From the plate for the Lady Tigers, Faith Thornsberry led the charge in hits, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and one RBI. Katrina Entler had the farthest hit, blasting a home run in a 2-3 effort that included two RBIs and three runs. Montanna Leeth led the way in RBIs, generating four in a 2-4 outing with both hits being doubles. Leeth also crossed the plate once.
Additionally, Suzzy Wall was 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Aubree Fraley had Waverly's other double in a 2-4 day with a pair of runs. Machelle Stewart was 2-3 with one RBI. Drea Tannehill was 1-4, while Kendalynn Ficken was 1-3.
Camryn Campbell picked up the pitching victory with six innings of work, giving up a run on three hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
For Eastern, sophomore Megan Nickell went 2-3 with a double from the plate, while Kelsey Helphenstine was 1-2 with the lone RBI. From the circle, Eastern's Hannah Felts was charged with the pitching loss. She finished with nine strikeouts and walked just one batter. Eastern will be back at home for games against South Webster on Wednesday and Northwest on Friday. Both are listed as 5 p.m. start times.
In an interview during a previous game, Waverly coach Scott Hayes said he was proud of the leadership from his senior class, which includes Suzzy Wall, Katrina Entler, Madison Taylor and Drea Tannehill.
Wall, who mostly played shortstop for the Lady Tigers, will be spending the majority of her time behind the dish this year as the team's primary catcher.
"Suzzy can play anywhere. Suzzy plays catcher for her travel team and is one of the best catchers in the area," said Hayes. "She just had a (Waverly teammate) who was also one of the best catchers in the area, so Suzzy got to play shortstop (last year). She enjoys that. She was wanting to play shortstop some this year, but we are going to need her at catcher. Suzzy is good behind the plate and has a great arm. She limits the other teams in base running, bunting, and small ball. She is in command of everything. Suzzy is an exceptionally good catcher."
So far with six games played, Wall is leading the Lady Tigers from the plate with a batting average of .611. She has more doubles than singles at this point. Out of 11 total hits to lead the Tigers, six of those have been doubles. She also leads in RBIs with nine.
Entler has also filled whatever role her team has needed at this point. She learned to pitch prior to last season and will be called on to do that again from time to time. She has been playing third base and outfield as needed.
"Katrina is just tough. She is a leader and an emotional rock for everyone in the dugout," said Hayes. "She keeps everybody up, going and motivated. Katrina is really starting to hit the ball hard. She is getting better each day, working hard, and doing what seniors are supposed to do."
Tannehill and Taylor have been playing outfield as well, doing whatever needs to be done for the Lady Tigers to be successful.
Waverly was scheduled to take on Portsmouth Clay Tuesday night at home. They will play Oak Hill at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m, and will travel to Valley on Friday for another 5 p.m. game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.