Just four points separated Waverly senior basketball player Bailey Vulgamore from 1,000 for her varsity career.
On Saturday afternoon in front of friends, family and fans, Vulgamore took care of her milestone moment late in the first quarter of Waverly’s 60-44 win over the South Point Lady Pointers.
The shot that gave her the 1,000 point came with just 33 seconds left in the opening quarter. Vulgamore capitalized on a South Point turnover and broke toward the Waverly basket with three Lady Pointers in pursuit. Vulgamore turned up the speed and went in for a left-handed layup over top of a defender, giving her four points for the game so far and 1,000 for her career. That made the score 14-8, which was where it remained at the end of the opening quarter.
Vulgamore had several early misses prior to the milestone, but she was patient as senior teammates Kelli Stewart and Morgan Crabtree had early buckets to create a 4-4 tie. Next sophomore Aerian Tackett scored off a steal before the Lady Pointers scored twice to go up 8-6.
Next, Vulgamore attempted a three-pointer from the top of the circle, but she was fouled. She hit her first two free throws. The third rimmed off but was collected by Stewart and put back in for a bucket. Stewart was fouled on the next possession and added two more free throws. Then Vulgamore had her chance for the steal-and-score to reach 1,000 career points. The game was stopped momentarily so Vulgamore could be congratulated by teammates and coaches before taking the game ball into the stands to her parents.
“To be honest, I was very nervous. I normally don’t get nervous, but knowing people were here to watch it, I was off to a little bit of a rocky start. I wasn’t really hitting my shots,” Vulgamore said.
“When I finally got that fourth point, it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders in a good way. As soon as I hit it. I just kind of took a deep breath, and that was when I was letting the game come to me, which is what I usually do. The floor just opened up more. I was finding my shots easier.”
It didn’t take long for South Point to cut into the lead again when play resumed in the second quarter. Pointer Saratina Jackson scored five quick points following Waverly turnovers that cut the lead down to 14-13. The Lady Tigers took a timeout and switched their defensive strategy, which paid dividends for them.
Coming out of that timeout, Vulgamore scored the first basket of a 10-0 run. Then Caris Risner made off with a steal and scored on a layup. On Waverly’s next possession, Stewart was fouled trying to score underneath, adding a pair of freebies. That also gave South Point’s Camille Hall her third foul of the game and sent her to the bench for the remainder of the half. Vulgamore had the next bucket and Risner capped the run with two free throws, making the score 24-13. Freshmen Sadie Royster and Paige O’Bryant got into the scoring act along with Vulgamore and Risner, making the lead 34-20 at the half.
“When we made our run in the second quarter, we finally just said let’s go back to play man-to-man. We haven’t done it for a few games, just because of match-up situations, so we said let’s get back to man-to-man and hold ourselves accountable,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said.
“We created some turnovers and got out in transition because of it. In zone, you’re just working in areas. Sometimes you may have two people in your area, and sometimes you may not have any. We decided to get back to the basics, and that brought a lot of effort and energy for us.”
Vulgamore and Stewart combined to push the lead to 17 in the opening minutes of the third quarter. South Point came back with a 9-3 run to cut it down to 11, 42-31, with three minutes left in the period. Then Waverly’s freshman duo of Royster and O’Bryant capped the scoring in the quarter with a 6-0 run. O’Bryant also had a block on the defensive end. As the game moved to the fourth quarter, Waverly was ahead 48-31.
In the final frame, seniors Vulgamore, Stewart and Crabtree all scored again. O’Bryant had the first and the last Lady Tiger buckets in the 60-44 win.
Vulgamore realized over the summer that her hard work was going to pay off in her senior basketball season.
“I wasn’t home much in the summer, because I was away for basketball. That’s what I did all summer long. So I just realized that I am putting in the work, so it is my time to show that I can do this and make it pay off,” Vulgamore said.
“If you would have asked me as a freshman, I would not have thought I would ever score 1,000 points. When I scored, I saw Kelli and I was happy that she was there to experience it with me. It was great to be able to hug all of the girls that I spend every single day with and go up the stairs to see my mom and dad. I was happy to see my friends and family here. My dad gave me a kiss on the forehead. I could tell the gym was very proud of me. It is a really good feeling.”
Vulgamore led the Lady Tigers in scoring, finishing with 19 points as well as seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
“We rely on Bailey for just so much, not only scoring, but passing and leadership on and off the floor. She has been great with our freshmen and sophomores, trying to show them the way and what it is like to be a varsity player. She is a great person to look up to and a great role model for the younger girls. Hopefully they can carry on the tradition here,” Bonifield said of Vulgamore.
“There’s nobody who works harder than Bailey. She’s in here every day getting stronger, putting up shots, or working on her game. It is nice to see a player like that who puts in the time and effort get rewarded with a milestone like 1,000 points.”
Vulgamore shared more about her leadership role for the Lady Tigers, saying, “I just think it’s a really good feeling when you know your teammates can depend on you. They usually look to me to call the plays and defenses. If they are slacking off, I’m the one to hold them accountable. I like being the person that they can turn to and they can trust also for advice in the games. They know I will give them the right answer. Being able to have the respect for my teammates and my coaches makes me want to continue to work hard.”
Stewart added 15 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
“It was great for Bailey to get that milestone. Now, we’ve got to get Kelly going and get her to that plateau,” Bonifield said.
O’Bryant came off the bench and provided 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.
“Paige can play multiple positions. We ask a lot of her because we know when we go to her on the floor, she gives us a spark and provides a lot of energy. She is a tremendous defensive player and can score on the offensive end,” Bonifield said of O’Bryant.
“As the season has gone on, her role has gotten bigger and bigger as she has gotten more comfortable. She’s a dynamic player and will give you everything she’s got. The last few games, she’s given us 10 points a game. That’s great off the bench.”
Risner finished with six points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Crabtree added four points, three rebounds and a steal. Royster had four points and two assists. Tackett also had two points and two steals.
“We’re hoping to build on this. We have a tough league match up on Monday with South Webster. We’re just hoping we can go 1-0 each time we take the floor and start stockpiling those wins,” said Bonifield. “In the end, we will be in a position where we want to be at tournament time. Hopefully, we just get in the right mindset and start trusting and relying on each other again like we were a couple of weeks ago when we were on a five-game winning streak.”
The Lady Tigers did build upon it Monday evening as they used a 24-point outburst in the second quarter to help them roar past the visiting South Webster Jeeps 54-39.
It was a slow start for both teams, as Waverly held an 8-6 edge going to the second quarter. Bailey Vulgamore had scored six of the eight for the Lady Tigers.
The second quarter saw Vulgamore produce 13 of Waverly’s 24, as she scored more points than South Webster by herself. The Lady Jeeps generated 12 points, led by Kerith Wright with six. At the half, the Lady Tigers led 32-18. By the end of the third quarter, Waverly was ahead 41-29 before finishing the 54-39 victory.
Vulgamore finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. She was followed by Kelli Stewart who had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds as well as three steals.
Risner had five points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Morgan Crabtree and Aerian Tackett both added two rebounds and an assist.
Off the bench, Paige O’Bryant provided eight points, three rebounds and two blocks. Sadie Royster added three points and two rebounds.
The win was Waverly’s second in a row and third in the last four games. The Lady Tigers suffered a narrow 47-45 loss at Minford on Thursday, Jan. 12.
In that loss, Bailey Vulgamore led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Kelli Stewart added nine points, 11 rebounds and a steal.
Paige O’Bryant had eight points, four rebounds and a steal. Caris Risner added two points, two rebounds and one steal. Sadie Royster had two points and one rebound. Aerian Tackett grabbed three rebounds.
Waverly (9-5 overall and 7-5 in the SOC II) has a pair of non-league games on the slate to finish the week. On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers will travel to Greenfield to do battle with McClain. Then on Saturday, they will be back home to face Fairfield Union with the junior varsity game scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m.
BOX SCORES:
Varsity Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Waverly 45 @ Minford 47
MHS — 13 9 14 11 — 47
WHS — 9 18 7 11 — 45
MINFORD (47) — Maggie Risner 2 0 0-0 4, Ava Cronin 1 0 0-0 2, Lexi Conkel 3 3 0-0 15, Lindsee Williams 7 0 3-4 17, Marlee Pendleton 4 0 1-4 9, Lexi Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 3 4-8 47.
WAVERLY (45) — Kelli Stewart 4 0 1-1 9, Caris Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 6 1 9-10 24, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sadie Royster 1 0 0-0 2, Paige O’Bryant 3 0 2-2 8, TOTALS 15 1 12-13 45.
Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
South Point 44 @ Waverly 60
SPHS — 8 12 11 13 — 44
WHS — 14 20 14 12 — 60
SOUTH POINT (44) — Kaelyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 6 1 0-1 15, Sarah Mitchell 4 0 0-0 8, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Saratina Jackson 3 3 2-2 17, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 4 2-3 44.
WAVERLY (60) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 5-6 15, Caris Risner 2 0 2-2 6, Morgan Crabtree 2 0 0-0 4, Bailey Vulgamore 5 1 3-5 19, Aerian Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Sadie Royster 1 0 2-2 4, Paige O’Bryant 5 0 0-0 10, TOTALS 21 1 12-15 60.
Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
South Webster 39 @ Waverly 54
SWHS — 6 12 11 10 — 39
WHS — 8 24 9 13 — 54
SOUTH WEBSTER (39) — Addi Claxon 0 1 0-0 3, Bella Claxon 1 0 2-3 4, Kerith Wright 2 2 3-4 13, Skylar Zimmerman 4 3 2-2 19, Riley Raynard 0 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 6 7-9 39.
WAVERLY (54) — Kelli Stewart 7 0 0-0 14, Caris Risner 0 1 2-2 5, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 4 3 7-8 24, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sadie Royster 0 1 0-0 3, Paige O’Bryant 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 15 5 9-10 54.
