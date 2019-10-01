Piketon hosted North Adams in a non-conference volleyball clash on Monday night. The Redstreaks fell to the Green Devils 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14).
In the first set, North Adams jumped out to a 5-1 lead that forced the Redstreaks to use a timeout. Piketon got within 8-5 in the set, but it was North Adams who would take the set 25-17. North Adams then took a 2-0 match lead with a 25-18 win in set 2.
With their backs against the wall and needing a win to avoid a sweep, the Redstreaks jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the third set. North Adams then used an 8-0 run to take an 11-9 lead. There would then be ties at 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. Piketon then used an 8-4 burst to take a 23-19 lead in the set. North Adams came back and forced a tie at 23-23 before Piketon took the set 25-23.
The Streaks got within three in the middle of the fourth set, but North Adams took the set 25-14 as the Streaks fell to the Green Devils 3-1 in the match.
“The first two sets, we were kind of in and out of it. We weren’t really in the game. We weren’t mentally ready," said Piketon coach Alayna Lytle. "We came back and won the third set. They started getting a grasp of things — started pushing, hitting the ball, and being more aggressive in the fourth set. We sent way too many free balls over, because we were nervous again.”
Size played a factor in the match as the Green Devils held the advantage at the net.
“Their size played a factor a little bit. We had a few rotations where we were a little on the short side. We can jump, but those tall girls really kind if (hit) toward some of my girls. I think we just didn't know how to read off the blocks,” said Lytle.
The Redstreaks played tough on defense as they totaled over 140 digs and 9 blocks.
“The defense is playing way more aggressive. I got onto them a little bit, coming from my past. So they're really starting to step up. Now it's our front row's turn to step it up a little bit too.”
Leading the Redstreaks was Ava Little with 4 kills, 23 digs and 3 aces. Chloe Little ended the night with 29 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace and a block. Jazz Lamerson finished with 2 aces and 2 blocks, while Ally Ritchie finished the night with 3 kills. It was a very busy night for Macy McDowell as she totaled a team-high 54 digs.
After a conference tilt with Westfall on Tuesday, the Redstreaks will then take on Southeastern.
