It was a close opening quarter, but after that, the Waverly Tigers took control.
Tuesday's basketball game in the downtown gymnasium completed the Southern Ohio Conference Division II series between the visiting Eastern Eagles and the hosting Waverly Tigers, with the hosts winning 68-30.
The two teams had just squared off Saturday at EHS with the Tigers taking that win 72-24. That game was originally scheduled for December.
In Tuesday's rematch, Eastern senior post player Jake Tribby started the offense, scoring the opening bucket in the paint with a spin move. Waverly responded by working the ball in and then back out to Trey Robertson for his first triple. Eastern junior Isaac Richardson was able to regain the lead for the Eagles by driving and scoring on a floater, 4-3.
With the Tigers facing some early challenges from the Eastern defense, they took a timeout to regroup with 5:42 left in the opening quarter. Coming out of that break, Waverly's shot attempt rimmed off and into the hands of Tribby for the defensive rebound. Eastern couldn't respond with another bucket before Phoenix Wolf scored on a drive inside. Then Robertson connected on another trifecta, extending Waverly's lead to 8-4.
The Eagles made another push, as the two teams traded buckets. Richardson connected on a three-point shot to get Eastern back within one, 8-7. Then Will Futhey scored inside for the Tigers, before Tribby matched it for the Eagles with an offensive rebound and putback, 10-9. Waverly's Mark Stulley scored next on a steal and fast break. Then Richardson drove around and set Tribby up for an assist, 12-11. Robertson had the final basket in the quarter, putting Waverly up 14-11.
Waverly turned up the pressure to start the second quarter, resulting in a steal and fast break bucket for Zeke Brown. That was the beginning of a 15-0 run by the Tigers. Eastern's Trenten Brown was able to secure an offensive rebound after a teammate miss, but the Tigers stole the ball and Robertson added another triple. Robertson attempted another three-pointer after a steal, but was fouled and proceeded to drain three free throws. Two more Waverly steals led to a pair of buckets for Robertson. The next Tiger triple belonged to Gage Wheeler, coming off an assist from Mark Stulley.
Eastern broke finally broke through when Neil Leist scored off an assist from Brennen Slusher. Waverly closed the quarter with Robertson providing assists to Brown and Wheeler for buckets, 39-13.
The third quarter saw the Tigers work the post with Zeke Brown and Will Futhey doing the bulk of the damage. Brown set Futhey up for a pair of baskets, while Stulley delivered another assist to Futhey for a three-point play. Futhey scored seven points in all, while Brown added six of his own. Wade Futhey also got into the action with a three-pointer. Tribby was able to score in the paint for the Eagles, while senior Trenten Brown also had a basket. By the end of the third quarter, Waverly was up 57-17.
The final quarter saw Waverly senior Eli Crabtree start the scoring with a bucket. Eastern responded with senior Dillion Mattox answering after a hard-fought offensive rebound from Slusher, 59-19. Mattox then connected on a three-pointer, taking advantage of an assist from Richardson. Tribby and Richardson both scored again, before Waverly's Drake Teeters used a steal and fast break to score. Eastern's final bucket came on an offensive rebound and putback from Michael Cantrell.
In Waverly's 68-30 win, the Tigers had three players in double figures and a fourth knocking on the door. Robertson led the charge with 22 points, followed by Brown with 12, Wheeler with 10 and Will Futhey with nine.
For the Eagles, Tribby led the way with 12 points, followed by Richardson with seven and Mattox with five.
The victory sees Waverly improve to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the SOC II. Eastern drops to 3-12 overall and 2-10 in the SOC II.
The Tigers were set to go to Wheelersburg Friday night and Oak Hill on Saturday night before returning home to take on Northwest Tuesday. The Eagles will head to Portsmouth West Friday night before returning home to take on Wheelersburg Tuesday.
EHS - 11 2 4 13 - 30
WHS - 14 25 18 11 - 68
EASTERN (30) — Dillion Mattox 1 1 0-0 5, Isaac Richardson 2 1 0-0 7, Neil Leist 1 0 0-0 2, Jake Tribby 6 0 0-1 12, Bennen Slusher 0 0 0-0 0, Trenton Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Michael Cantrell 1 0 0-0 2, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-0 0, Lance Barnett 0 0 0-0 0, Errol Hesson 0 0 0-0 0, Jace White 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 2 0-1 30.
WAVERLY (68) — Mark Stulley 1 0 0-0 2, Gage Wheeler 2 2 0-0 10, Trey Robertson 4 3 5-5 22, Will Futhey 4 0 1-1 9, Zeke Brown 6 0 0-0 12, Phoenix Wolf 2 0 0-0 4, Eli Crabtree 1 0 0-0 2, Wade Futhey 0 1 0-0 3, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, Mitch Green 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 6 6-6 68.
