Playing in honor and memory of the late Zach Farmer, the Piketon Redstreaks started the annual Zach Farmer Classic with a 7-4 victory over the visiting McClain Tigers Saturday morning.
Piketon claimed the initial lead in the opening inning when Johnny Burton led off with a single, stole second and later scored on an RBI single from Chase Carson.
The visiting Tigers bounced back to take their only lead in the top of the second inning with a pair of runs, 2-1.
Piketon moved right back in front in the bottom of the second inning. Brody Fuller started by reaching on an error after pushing a hard hit ground ball toward the McClain third baseman. Jake Thornsberry and Camren Loar followed with back-to-back bunt singles. Loar’s bunt traveled toward third, and an error on the third baseman allowed Fuller and Thornsberry to score, 3-2. Then Johnny Burton singled to right field to send Loar home, 4-2.
Tra Swayne provided the next bunt single for the Redstreaks. Then Chase Carson provided a sacrifice bunt to move Burton and Swayne into scoring position. They both came home on a single from Easton Lansing to make the score 6-2.
The Tigers got a run back in the top of the third inning, using two singles and a double to score and make it 6-3.
McClain’s final run came in the top of the sixth. But the Redstreaks negated it with a run of their own in the home half. Burton continued his strong day, coming up with his third hit of the game. He stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice from Swayne and scored when Carson reached on an error, 7-4.
From the plate, Johnny Burton led the charge in hits, going 3-for-4 with three runs, one RBI and two stolen bases. Easton Lansing produced a pair of RBIs in a 1-for-4 performance. Chase Carson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Tra Swayne finished 1-for-2 with a run, while Jake Thornsberry and Camren Loar both went 1-for-3 with a run. Additionally, Roger Woodruff was 1-for-3.
Senior J.J. Tackett started on the mound and threw the first two innings. He gave up two runs, only one earned, on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. Freshman Malik Diack (3-1) finished the final five innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on seven hits, while striking out three and walking one.
With that win, the Redstreaks improved to 7-9 overall. They took on Wellston for the second game of the day in the ZF Classic, falling 9-4 (see accompanying story).
Returning to Scioto Valley Conference play on Monday, Piketon suffered a 14-1 defeat at Westfall on Monday evening. After playing a road game at Adena on Wednesday, the Streaks will be back home Friday to take on Huntington.
