With the weekend approaching, it was another trip back to the Dayton area for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers senior-level baseball team for the Best of Ohio showcase.
In a Thursday afternoon battle at Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, the Shockers defeated the Dublin Tigers Elite by a score of 10-4. The bulk of Waverly’s runs came in the first and fourth innings. Dublin only managed to score in the fifth.
For the Shockers, LT Jordan started with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning, but he was caught stealing for the first out. That didn’t slow the Shockers down. Jase Hurd followed with a single to shortstop and advanced to second on an error. Ben Nichols was hit by a pitch, and Weston Roop drew a walk to fill the bases. Then Dax Estep produced a single to center field, scoring Hurd and Nichols. Peyton Harris followed with a double to plate Roop and Estep, making the lead 4-0.
Waverly took advantage of several free passes to add another run in the bottom of the second inning. Roger Woodruff drew a one-out walk. Jordan and Nichols had the next two walks in between a strikeout. Then Ben Nichols was hit by a pitch, pushing Woodruff home, 5-0.
The Shockers doubled their lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trey Edler drew a leadoff walk to start the frame. He advanced to second on a groundout from Woodruff and then scored on a single from LT Jordan. It didn’t take long for Jordan to score the next run. He took second on a wild pitch and then came home when Jase Hurd singled, 7-0.
The Tigers made a pitching change, resulting in a strikeout for the second out of the game. Then Weston Roop reached on an error, allowing Hurd to advance to third. Hurd came home when Dax Estep followed with a single, extending the lead to 8-0. Then Peyton Harris stepped to the plate and delivered his second double of the game, scoring Roop and Estep to make it 10-0.
Dublin’s final chance to score came in the top of the fifth, generating four runs. Post 142 pitcher Ben Nichols started with a strikeout. But two singles and a double followed, as the Tigers cut the lead to 10-2. A walk and an error followed, filling the bases. A sacrifice fly allowed the Tigers to tack on another run, 10-3. Then a pair of singles followed, driving in another run to make the score 10-4. The Shockers made a pitching change, bringing in Dax Estep, who provided a strikeout for the final out, bringing the game to an end.
Statistically from the plate, Peyton Harris led the Shockers, going 2-2 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Dax Estep was right behind him, finishing 2-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Jase Hurd was also 2-3 with an RBI and a pair of runs. LT Jordan was 1-1 with a run and an RBI. Alex Boles finished 1-3 with a stolen base. Weston Roop also collected an RBI.
Post 142 pitcher Ben Nichols picked up his third win in 4.2 innings of work. He gave up four runs (only two earned) on six hits, while striking out nine batters and walking two. Estep pitched .1 inning and recorded a strikeout.
Pool play in the Best of Ohio showcase was set to continue on Friday afternoon for the Shockers. A 1:30 p.m. matchup was scheduled with the Tricounty Timberwolves, followed by a 3:45 p.m. game versus the Music City Saints.
