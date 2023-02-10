With a 48-38 win at Green Wednesday night, the Western Lady Indians wrapped up Southern Ohio Conference Division I play with an even 7-7 record to tie for third place with Portsmouth Clay in the final standings.
The win took Western to 9-13 overall, and it was the fourth victory in the last five games for the Lady Indians.
Western senior Kenzi Ferneau continued her high scoring output of late, leading the charge for her team with 22 points. Macie Colburn and Kerrigan Marhoover both scored nine points behind her.
The Lady Indians gained the early advantage in the opening quarter, going ahead 11-4. Ferneau produced five points, Jordyn Rittenhouse added four, and Colburn provided two.
Marhoover led the Lady Indians in the second quarter, scoring six of her team’s 12 points. Ferneau followed with five, while Colburn hit one from the line. The Lady Bobcats countered with 11 points. At the half, Western led 23-15.
Western’s highest scoring quarter came in the third, as the Lady Indians generated 14 points. Ferneau produced six of those. Breleigh Tackett broke into the scoring column with four points, and Colburn was 3-for-4 from the line. Rittenhouse also had a free throw. Going to the final frame, Western was ahead 37-27.
Both teams produced 11 points to finish the game. For Western, Rittenhouse, Marhoover, Ferneau and Colburn all scored to secure the 48-38 win.
Up next, the Western Lady Indians will travel to Whiteoak to take on the Lady Wildcats in a Division IV sectional final tournament game on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at Wellston High School.
