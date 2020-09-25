Being simply skilled at a sport can be enough to obtain an opportunity to play at the next level in some instances.
In other instances, however, it takes both passion and skill to receive that chance.
Paint Valley product Paige Rickey certainly has both passion and skill, so it's certainly not surprising to see the standout receiving her own chance to play the game of softball at a high level. Rickey, an infielder with the competitive small school roster, will play just an hour away from where her own softball career began when she suits up for the SSU softball roster for the 2021 season on forward.
For Rickey, the chance to play at the next level is a lifelong dream come true -- and a relief, especially considering that Rickey felt her playing days were over following the cancellation of her spring softball season due to COVID-19.
"I had always dreamed of playing college softball starting in sixth grade, and when my senior season was cancelled, I was convinced that I would never play again -- until (Steve) Whittaker reached out to me," Rickey said. "To play this close to home means the world to me because my family and friends can come to every game. Bainbridge is where I got my first taste of the game, and I am very grateful to be able to play that close to where it all started."
At Paint Valley, Rickey quickly developed into a regular contributor for the Bearcats. During her sophomore season in 2018, Rickey posted an outstanding .500 batting average and was tied at the top of the list among all Scioto Valley Conference players with six doubles in a 24-game stretch. She was named as a Honorable Mention All-SVC selection following the season.
Along with her Honorable Mention All-SVC billing in softball during her sophomore campaign, Rickey also competed in basketball and cross country during her time with the Bearcats, consistently contributing as a regular scorer among the team's top-five this past season in the latter sport throughout her four-year career. Rickey finished 83rd, 138th, 90th and 98th in her four Division III Southeast District Meet appearances.
Over the course of her time at Paint Valley, Rickey also accomplished a great deal off of the field, participating in many extracurricular activities. She was a four-year member of the Science and Drug Free Clubs at Paint Valley, was a two-year member of Paint Valley's National Honor Society, Student Council, Homecoming Committee, and College Credit Plus programs. She also served in FCCLA, art club, and yearbook, was on the school's prom and graduation committees, was a Big Brothers, Big Sisters mentor and was a photography ambassador as well. Last but not least, Rickey served as a 10-year member of her school's 4-H program.
"Playing at Paint Valley provided me with a chance to play softball and create many lasting friendships on my team," Rickey said. "Playing softball at the high school level helped me to learn to balance my academic and athletic schedules. During my time there, I grew really close to the girls on the team, as well as my coaches. I enjoyed going to junior high games, helping out with the youth league practices, and watching our program grow. Paint Valley is where I made a lot of lasting memories with my teammates from winning big games to our bus rides home. I will always be a Bearcat at heart, but I am looking forward to becoming a Bear this spring."
In 2019, Rickey and Paint Valley faced its share of challenges in Rickey's junior season. However, those challenges paid off in a big way once Paint Valley hit the postseason. The Bearcats started the season by only obtaining a 3-14 record over their first 17 contests, but ended the year in a strong fashion, winning four out of their last seven games and only scoring less than three runs once over that span.
The Bearcats, who were seeded No. 9 heading into the OHSAA Division IV State Tournament, capped off their strong finish to the season by blitzing No. 8 New Boston by a 10-3 margin. In the Division IV Sectional Finals, Rickey and her teammates didn't relent to No. 1-seeded Clay and its two consecutive Division IV District Championships, and proceeded to stun the Lady Panthers by collecting an 8-5 victory.
The victory marked Paint Valley's first time advancing to the district stage since 2017, when the Bearcats advanced to the Division IV Southeast District Finals. Making the victory sweeter, you ask? The fact that Paint Valley knocked out the very team that defeated them in extra innings, Clay, from that 2017 run.
"We were getting ready to take the field, and our head coach, Ryan Smith, pulled us aside," Rickey said. "He told us the story of David and Goliath. We all knew that we were the underestimated David before Coach even told us. He went on to pull a rock from his pocket that was our stone, and he told us how our bats and gloves were our stones before the game."
The game, as a whole, was a blur to Rickey -- yet it stands as her favorite high school memory. Rickey, herself, made two critical plays in the contest.
In the fourth inning, Rickey drew a bases loaded walk to push the Bearcats' lead to a 4-1 margin.
"Before I knew it, I was up to bat with a full count," Rickey said. "I watched my final pitch come in, and I still think that it was a strike to this day, but it was called a ball and I got an RBI out of it. That's the moment when it really hit me that we had a chance to put up a fight in that game."
With Paint Valley holding the same three-run lead in the seventh and final inning (8-5), and with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom half, Rickey made the game-winning popup catch to seal the upset victory and send the Bearcats to district competition while ending Clay's season in a stunning outcome.
"A few innings later, Clay was on their last leg, and their final batter was up in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs," Rickey said. "There was a runner on second, and I knew that if I let the shortstop take it, there was a chance that the runner would interfere and cause a mishap. I called our shortstop off, and by the time I blinked and opened my eyes again, the ball was in my glove and the team started to swarm. We didn't find out until after the game that Clay was actually ranked eighth in the state in our division. It made the game even more special. It was definitely a huge win, not only for our program but for the entire Scioto Valley Conference. That game will be an unforgettable one for Paint Valley softball for years to come, and it was a thrill to play in."
Unfortunately, her senior year wouldn't play out the same way.
With COVID-19 slowing the country to a near halt, Rickey wasn't able to play the senior campaign that she had been looking forward to.
However, due to Rickey's engagement in the recruiting process earlier in the 2019-20 season -- both from visiting the university in the Fall 2019 semester and from attending a February softball camp run by Steve Whittaker -- the Paint Valley prospect had worked her way onto Shawnee State's radar.
"In the hallway, at my visit, I ran into Jeff Hamilton," Rickey said. "He stopped me because he saw the softball patches on my letterman jacket, and asked me about our Portsmouth Clay game. After that short conversation, I decided not to go to one of the other programs that I was going to visit, and instead went into the athletic presentation. I had decided by December that this would be the best fit for me, and I happened to stumble across a softball camp here in February.
At the camp, I remember touring the weight rooms, gym, and other facilities with some of the current players. I told them that I had already decided on Shawnee State for academics, and that softball was just an extra reason to become a Bear. Following the camp, coronavirus hit and I was convinced that I had played my last game and that my senior season was over before it started. Then (Steve) Whittaker reached out and offered me a spot. It really is a dream come true -- it was very bittersweet given the uncertainty of high school sports happening in the spring."
With all that Rickey has experienced so far from her past experience both at the camp and in talking with her future coaching staff, the incoming freshman is excited about not only her own potential to grow, but the potential of the program as a whole.
"I got to meet Coach Whittaker at the camp I attended in February, and really enjoyed the way that he ran things, and I met Coach Wolfenbarker when I played at the 2020 Black Widow Game at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe," Rickey said. "It was great to hear about what the program has accomplished in the past few seasons. I am excited to spend the next four years with them as my coaches!"
Additionally, she's also thrilled to be pursuing her academic and athletic dreams at the school of her dreams.
"Academically, I plan to obtain a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration and a minor in sport coaching," Rickey said. "I plan to be the best student-athlete that I can be, on and off of the field of play, and to be a part of a successful team."
