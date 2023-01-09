Conference victories have been few and far between for the Piketon Redstreaks this season. So Friday night’s 62-46 victory over the Huntington Huntsmen was a step in the right direction for the young Streaks.
”It was a great overall team effort. The enthusiasm was great. We really harped on being there for one another from a supportive standpoint. I’m extremely proud of the kids,” Piketon coach Kyle Miller said. “We’re young. Tonight was the progress we’ve been waiting to see.”
In the early minutes of play, the Redstreaks and the Huntsmen traded buckets out to a 6-6 tie with Gabe Lamerson, Brent McGuire and Garrett Legg each scoring for the Streaks. Then Piketon moved ahead with back-to-back buckets from Legg and McGuire. Huntington finished the quarter without scoring another field goal, going 0-for-8. The Huntsmen did add two points from the line. Legg hit again for the Streaks to make the score 12-8.
McGuire scored the first six points of the second quarter for Piketon by driving for layups. Huntington broke its drought when sophomore Carson Henneberger connected on a trifecta, cutting the Piketon margin to 18-11 near the six minute mark. The two teams traded points over the next four minutes as Piketon maintained the lead, moving it to 24-16. The Redstreaks closed out the half on a 9-2 run with Legg, Declan Davis and Owen Armstrong all hitting from three-point land. At the half, the Streaks were up 33-18.
The three-point barrage continued for Piketon to start the third quarter. Legg and Davis connected on back-to-back triples, making it five straight made threes for Piketon going back to the second quarter. Then freshman Bo Henry capped the run at 7-0 by splitting a pair of free throws, giving Piketon the 40-18 lead. Huntington senior Dalton Black broke through with back-to-back buckets in the paint. Then the Streaks closed out the final three minutes of the quarter on a 10-4 run that included scoring from Henry, Legg, Jayden Thacker and Armstrong. Piketon was ahead 50-26.
Huntington finished with its most productive quarter, cutting into Piketon’s lead with an 8-0 run in the middle, highlighted by back-to-back triples from Caiden Stewart. At that point, Piketon led 55-38. The teams traded points the rest of the way as the Streaks finished the 62-46 win.
”I know Huntington’s record doesn’t reflect it, but (Coach) Kyle Bradley does a great job. He’s well respected in the area and in the league. He is a league champion as far as coaching goes,” Miller said. “That team has a lot of seniors. It is great to be able to come out with a win against seniors as a young team.”
For Piketon, Legg turned in a career game, finishing a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. McGuire added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Davis generated 12 points and five assists.
”Without a doubt, that’s a career game for Garrett. He’s just now getting healthy and seeing how active he can be both defensively and on the boards. He had five or six steals against Waverly’s zone. You hope that this is just the tip of the iceberg for someone who is a sophomore, but probably a freshman in basketball years, because he didn’t play last year due to his injury,” Miller said of Legg.
”Declan Davis played well tonight outside of picking up some fouls late. Brent has been Brent for us — that steady ship on the offensive end from the scoring standpoint.
”I felt like everyone who played tonight contributed, especially defensively. We really harped on being active in the zone, forcing deflections and making that pass go over top of us, never through us. I thought the guys did a great job of doing that defensively. Offensively, I thought they did a great job sharing the basketball. I think we had 15 assists on 23 made field goals. That was a great number to have.”
With the victory, Piketon improved to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Scioto Valley Conference. The Redstreaks took on Westfall at home on Tuesday. They will be home Friday night to face Adena.
