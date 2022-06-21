Less than a month ago, the Waverly High School tennis program sent a record three players to the state tournament.
Singes player Penn Morrison and doubles duo Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won their respective sectional and district titles, qualifying themselves for the state tournament on Friday, May 27 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Due to rainy weather conditions, play was moved to indoor facilities that day. The Tigers were all sent to the Five Seasons Family Sports Club, Cincinnati, for Division II play.
Morrison, a three-time state qualifier, won his opening round state singles match just like he has in previous tournament appearances. His goal was to win an elusive second match at state, which would get him into the “Final Four”, but he came up just short of that goal. Lamerson and Nibert suffered a loss in their opening round match, bringing their state tournament experience to an end.
To open state tournament play, Penn Morrison defeated Gabe Guiler of Pepper Pike Orange, which had all seven members of their starting lineup playing in the state tournament.
“Guiler looked to play long, defensive-type points, and Penn didn’t let him get comfortable,” said Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison, also Penn’s father. “Our strategy was serve plus one tennis … hit the big serve, force a weaker shorter return, and then pounce and not let him get comfortable. Penn was able to dictate play that way, got off to a fast start, and rolled 6-1, 6-0.”
Morrison’s second match of the day was against Tucker Culpepper from Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.
According to Coach Matt Morrison, it was a slugfest. He explained that the match between the two players looked much like college and pro tennis where you either go for your shots or you go home quickly because the other guy just needs one slower ball and he takes control. Then you’re playing defense right away.
“Both players were killing their forehands and taking advantage of any ball that was set up without some pace on it. It was the highest quality match I’ve watched in quite some time,” said Coach Matt Morrison. “At the end of the day, Culpepper prevailed in a close two-hour 7-5, 6-3 match. A 7-5 set can literally go either way with a few shots here and there. Penn had his chances for sure.”
Culpepper ultimately went on to win the third place match on the second day of the tournament.
According to Coach Morrison, the state tennis tournament is a different level of competition. As a multi-sport athlete, Penn Morrison has not played tennis year-round like many of the other state competitors have against top-notch players in various tournaments.
“Penn goes through the regular season and plays an average of two to three shots a rally and does whatever he wants for the most part,” said Coach Morrison. “In that second state match, he’s playing nine and 10 ball rallies and hitting as hard as he can each time. It takes a toll. Those other guys are more conditioned for that type of match simply based on what they see all season.”
Penn Morrison ends his Waverly High School career with an incredible record. He won three straight district titles in high school to qualify for state and likely could have had four, but tennis was not played in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 cancelation of the season.
Penn Morrison is also the three-time Southern Ohio Conference Singles Player of the Year. His career record in the state tournament stands at 3-3. Winning a match at state made him a Second Team All-Ohioan for the third year in a row.
“For a multiple-sport athlete, that’s something,” said Coach Morrison. “What a senior year … to have the football season he had, go to the Final Four in basketball, and then qualify for All-Ohio tennis for the third time … that’s hard to top! As far as I know he’s the only kid from this area to ever win a single match at state, let alone three. We’ve been privileged to watch Penn play these three years.”
Penn Morrison’s tennis playing days are not over, as he plans to play at Cedarville University, an NCAA Division II school in the Greater Midwest Athletic Conference.
“As his dad, I can’t wait to watch him have to get better and climb the depth chart where he is not the main guy,” said Matt Morrison. “I still believe he’s only scratched the surface of what he can do as a player.”
Like Penn Morrison, teammates Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert also had to face competition from Pepper Pike Orange. They took on sophomore Ace Bloom and junior Krish Mehra, falling 6-0, 6-0.
“They (Bloom and Mehra) were better, and we played badly,” said Coach Morrison. “When you put those two together it’s not pretty. Regardless, we made it there though, and these guys have compiled quite the record playing together the last two years.”
In all, Lamerson and Nibert together have two Southern Ohio Conference doubles titles, two sectional championships, one district championship, and one state appearance.
Just like the competition Penn Morrison faced in the singles bracket, the duo that Lamerson and Nibert faced plays tennis year round. Lamerson and Nibert are multi-sport athletes as well. Both play soccer, and Nibert also plays basketball.
“They’ve only lost three matches playing together in two years,” said Coach Morrison. “I’m looking forward to seeing what Caden can bring to the table next year as he more than likely steps into a singles role.”
The 2022 Waverly boys tennis season was a continuation of a very successful run in recent years. The boys team won its fifth straight and 10th overall Southern Ohio Conference title. Penn Morrison was the SOC Singles Player of the Year. Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert were the SOC doubles champions. They continued by winning their respective sectional and district titles. Penn Morrison recorded another win at state and qualified as an All-Ohioan for the third time.
