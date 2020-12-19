With the bulk of their young roster intact, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks are excited to build upon their foundation of skills.
One year ago, the Lady Redstreaks finished the season at 8-15 overall and 4-10 in Scioto Valley Conference play for fifth place. Gone from that team to graduation is Ally Ritchie, who contributed 5.3 points, four rebounds and one assist per game.
“We start five sophomores. Six of our top seven are sophomores,” said Piketon coach Brett Coreno. “We have one junior and no seniors.”
Sophomores Bailey Vulgamore (9.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg) and Hayleigh Risner (9.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.2 apg) are the team’s leading scorers from one year ago. Right behind them are sophomores Kennedy Jenkins (6.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1 apg) and Jazzlyn Lamerson (6.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.5 apg). Sophomore Addison Johnson (2.6 ppg, 3 rpg, 1 apg) and junior Savannah McNelly (2 ppg, 2 rpg, 0.3 apg) complete the roster of returning players who logged significant minutes. Natalie Cooper, another sophomore, would have been in the rotation but she missed most of her freshman season with a back injury.
Behind that group, four freshman players complete the roster, including Laney Brown, Maggie Armstrong, Ali Taylor and Halynn Smith. In all, there are seven freshmen logging minutes as junior varsity players.
“We hope to stay injury free. The girls are working hard,” said Coreno. “After being quarantined, winning three out of four games to start the season is great.”
