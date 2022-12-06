An off-shooting night for the Unioto Lady Shermans combined with a senior-led Piketon Lady Redstreaks team nearly led to a shake up of the Scioto Valley Conference standings Saturday evening.

Piketon took the lead in the game midway through the first quarter and held it through the end of the third quarter. Then Unioto made a run to open the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to nine before Piketon used a final run to cut the final margin down to four, 46-42. Although it was a four-point loss, the Lady Redstreaks gave notice to the rest of the SVC that they aim to be in the conversation at the top this year.


