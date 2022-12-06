An off-shooting night for the Unioto Lady Shermans combined with a senior-led Piketon Lady Redstreaks team nearly led to a shake up of the Scioto Valley Conference standings Saturday evening.
Piketon took the lead in the game midway through the first quarter and held it through the end of the third quarter. Then Unioto made a run to open the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to nine before Piketon used a final run to cut the final margin down to four, 46-42. Although it was a four-point loss, the Lady Redstreaks gave notice to the rest of the SVC that they aim to be in the conversation at the top this year.
“Just like I told you, by the end of the season I wanted to be in the mix for the top two or three spots for the league title,” Piketon coach Jason Taylor said. “I think we just showed the world we are ready for that. We just have to get them believing.”
It was the first time this season that Unioto had been held below 62 points. The high offensively for the Lady Shermans so far is 79 points, coming in a win against Miami Trace to open the season.
“The girls executed the game plan to perfection. We didn’t worry about what offense we were going to run. We worried about their personnel, how they press, and how they are aggressive on defense. I thought we handled it very well,” Taylor said.
“They’ve been beating teams by 40. We just went toe-to-toe with them and had a lead. These kids grew up. We got worn down. Our conditioning is good. They play with such a tempo that it wears you out. We fought to the bitter end.”
Unioto’s early shooting struggles helped to set the table for Piketon to gain the lead. The Lady Shermans went 1-for-15 from the floor during the first eight minutes, as Amaris Betts connected on a three-pointer near the six-minute mark. Teammate Amelia Uhrig added a free throw on Unioto’s next possession, making the lead 4-0. The Lady Shermans didn’t score for the rest of the quarter.
Piketon’s first points came with 3:11 left in the first quarter when Jazzlyn Lamerson cashed in on a bounce pass assist from Addison Johnson. Kennedy Jenkins scored on the next Piketon possession. Then Natalie Cooper gave Piketon the lead, using an assist from Abrial Johnson to score in the post, 6-4.
Unioto briefly regained the lead on the opening possession of the second quarter as Uhrig converted an old-fashioned three-point play. The Lady Redstreaks followed with their most successful run of the game. Jenkins, Addison Johnson and Lamerson all scored off Unioto turnovers for the first six points. Cooper converted an old-fashioned three-point play and then drew a foul on Piketon’s next possession, adding two more points from the line. That opened up a 17-7 lead.
The Lady Shermans came storming back with an 8-0 run, getting within two of Piketon. Then Abrial Johnson drew a foul and sunk two more shots. Then a block from Cooper led to the opportunity for Jenkins to score, giving Piketon a six-point cushion, 21-15. The Lady Shermans followed with a 7-1 run to bring the game to a tie, 22-22. Then Lamerson ended the half with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, 25-22, to give the Lady Streaks the advantage going into halftime.
Scoring slowed for both teams as they returned to the floor for the third quarter. The first four minutes saw them battle to a 29-29 tie. Then Piketon closed the final three minutes by outscoring the Lady Shermans 6-2 to go up 35-31.
The Lady Shermans took control by putting up 11 unanswered points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to go up 42-35. Abrial Johnson broke the drought for the Lady Redstreaks from the foul line, making the score 42-36. Unioto pulled the ball out and tried to stall for the next three minutes before opening up a nine-point advantage on a triple from Alexis Book.
Piketon wasn’t done fighting. Abrial Johnson got the line again, hitting the second of two freebies to spark a 6-0 burst. A Piketon steal led to Kennedy Jenkins getting to the line, where she also hit the second of two free throws. Then Lamerson stole the Unioto inbound pass and scored quickly, cutting the lead to 45-40 with 41.9 seconds left. The Lady Redstreaks fouled and put Unioto on the line twice. Both free throws were missed, and Piketon cut the lead to three when Cooper scored on a putback. Piketon fouled for a final time, putting Uhrig on the line where she hit the second, making the score 46-42. Jenkins tried a three-pointer for Piketon that just missed the mark, bringing the game to an end.
For Piketon, Lamerson finished with 13 points and a pair of steals. Cooper had a double double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jenkins added nine points and a pair of steals.
For Unioto, Book and Milee Smith each finished with 10 points, followed by Uhrig with nine points.
“I want to commend my three girls off the bench — Abrial Johnson, Laney Brown and Izzy Dean,” Taylor said. “They came off the bench and knew exactly what we wanted them to do. They played right along, and as well as the starters. They played their roles very well.”
Unofficially, shooting-wise, the Lady Redstreaks went 14-of-25 from two-point range (56 percent) and 1-of-10 from long distance (10 percent), while Unioto was 13-of-39 from two-point range (33 percent) and 4-of-19 from beyond the arc (21 percent). Both teams shot roughly 61 percent from the line with Piketon going 11-of-18 and Unioto connecting on 8-of-13.
The Lady Redstreaks drop to 4-1 overall with the loss and 2-1 in the SVC. Piketon begins a five-game road swing with a non-league game at West Union on Thursday evening. Then on Friday evening, the Lady Redstreaks will travel to Huntington.
UHS — 4 18 9 15 — 46
PHS — 6 19 10 7 — 42
PIKETON (42) — Kennedy Jenkins 3 0 3-6 9, Addison Johnson 2 0 0-0 4, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Jazzlyn Lamerson 5 1 0-0 13, Natalie Cooper 4 0 3-3 11, Abrial Johnson 0 0 5-9 5, Isabella Dean 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 1 11-18 42.
