Over the past two weeks, the Eastern track and field team has continued to produce individual results, while the Western track and field team completed its first scheduled meet.
The following sections include results from those meets.
April 2 — Eastern at Jackson Invite
With returning junior Abby Cochenour leading the way, the Eastern Eagles and Lady Eagles made their first trip to Jackson High School for the track and field season.
Abby Cochenour was second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:34.67. She followed by securing third in the 800-meter run in 2:34.99. In the very next event, the 200-meter dash, Cochenour also recorded third, finishing in 29.39 seconds.
Cochenour was the only Lady Eagle who placed in the top eight. She totaled 20 points to help Eastern finish eighth in the team rankings. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant won the meet with 138 points, while Wheelersburg finished as the runner-up team at 130.
Other Lady Eagle competitors included: Kylee Strong in the 100, 400, and 200-meter dashes; McKayla Smith in 100 and 400-meter dashes; Sofia Salisbury in the 1,600 and 800-meter runs; and Rebeckah Alexander in discus and shot put.
For the Eagles, junior Logan Salisbury finished sixth in the 100-meter dash in 12.46 seconds. Freshman Teagan Werner was third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:53.42.
Both Salisbury and Werner competed in the 400-meter dash where Salisbury took third (56.45) and Werner was seventh (58.22). Werner returned to the track to take sixth in the 800-meter run (2:17.3). Later, Salisbury battled in the 200-meter dash but did not finish in the top eight.
Other Eagles who competed but did not place in the top eight included: Michael Cantrell in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the high jump; Malik Harris in the discus and shot put (Harris just missed placing by one spot, ending in ninth at 87-feet, 2 1/2-inches.); Tristin Green in discus; and Kyle Beasley in the shot put.
As a team, the Eagles totaled 20 points for ninth place. Northwest won the meet at 138.5, while Dawson-Bryant was the runner-up with 108 points.
April 6 — Eastern at Jackson Open
Returning to action at Jackson four days later, Eastern junior Logan Salisbury led the charge.
Logan Salisbury sprinted for seventh in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.4 seconds, which improved upon his seeded time of 12.5 seconds. Salisbury had an even stronger day in the 400-meter dash, finishing in 55.6 seconds for seventh place. Teammate Michael Cantrell joined him in both events, but didn’t make it into the top spots to score.
The rest of the Eagles available that day participated in throws. Tristin Green, Malik Harris, Kyle Beasley, Hunner Salisbury, and Evan Lagard all competed in the discus. Harris, Beasley, Hunner Salisbury and Trevor Lagard all competed in the shot put.
For the Lady Eagles, Kylee Strong and McKayla Smith raced in the 100 and 400-meter dashes. Sofia Salisbury was in the 1600 and 800-meter runs. Rebeckah Alexander and Lauren Bevins each threw in the discus and the shot put.
April 9 — Eastern and Western at Minford Invitational
It was time for Eastern’s distance runners to compete with some other SOC schools at the Minford Invitational, while Western began its season.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour won the 1,600-meter run in 5:40.52. She followed by winning the 800-meter run in 2:33.74. Those results gave the Lady Eagles 20 points for eighth place. Wheelersburg went on to win at 146, while Dawson-Bryant was the runner-up team at 134.
In the boys 1,600-meter run, Eastern freshman Teagan Werner battled Northwest senior Gabe Morrell to the finish line, but Morrell (4:46.82) beat Werner (4:46.98) by just fractions of a second. Werner followed by taking sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:14.76. Those results gave the Eagles 11 points, putting them in 12th place. Northwest won the meet with 123 points, while Dawson Bryant was second at 97.
Other Eagles and Lady Eagles competing included Malik Harris and Evan Lagard in discus and shot put; Sofia Salisbury in the 1600 and 800-meter runs; Kylee Strong and McKayla Smith in the 100 and 400-meter dashes; and Rebeckah Alexander and Lauren Bevins in discus.
Although the Western Indians didn’t have anyone place in the top eight, Dustin Williams was the closest. Williams was just short of placing in the high jump, crossing the bar at 5-2, tying for 10th with eight other jumpers. Williams also competed in the 100-meter dash with teammate Jacob Aldrich. Bowen Crumrine ran the 400-meter dash, while Devin Bennett competed in the shot put. For the Lady Indians, Helena Paul was in the 100-meter dash and Joanna Peters was in the long jump.
UP NEXT
Eastern is scheduled to head to Valley on Tuesday for a meet at 4:30 p.m. Western will compete again in the Northwest Mohawk Invitational on April 27 at 4:30 p.m.
