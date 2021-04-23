After delaying one day for late April snow showers, the Waverly Tigers entertained the South Webster Jeeps at home Thursday evening, picking up a 9-1 victory.
Sophomore Alex Boles ran his pitching record to 4-0. He threw five innings, gave up just two hits, and struck out six batters. Boles helped his own cause from the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.
L.T. Jordan drove in three runs on a 2-for-3 performance that included a double. Weston Roop also doubled, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base. Peyton Harris was also 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. J.T. Barnett, Dawson Shoemaker, Ben Flanders, Jase Hurd, and Cristian Mossbarger had one hit each.
“It was great to see the bats wake up to go along with great pitching,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “Alex and Quinton (Hurd) did a nice job on the mound, we swung the sticks, and ran the bases hard. It was a nice team win!”
With that victory, the Tigers improved to 12-3 overall and 8-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Weather-permitting, on Saturday, they will take on Wellston and Greenfield as a part of the Zach Farmer Classic. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. Then Waverly will head to Minford Monday night.
