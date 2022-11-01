All three Pike County varsity football teams began regional tournament action on Friday, Oct. 28 with road games, and all three saw their seasons come to an end.
The following sections include recaps and statistical highlights for each team.
EASTERN
In the first ever playoff qualification for the Eagles (other than the COVID year when all teams qualified), they put up a great fight in a road battle at Cincinnati Country Day, falling 27-20.
It was a Division 6 Region 24 matchup between the sixth-seeded Nighthawks and the 11th seeded Eagles. According to the OHSAA, the sixth seeds went 24-4 across the state over the 11th seeds in each region.
The Eagles started the game with a bang, scoring first when Braylon Lamerson came up with a pick-6, snagging the Nighthawk quarterback’s pass and returning it 20 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Cincinnati Country Day responded with a pair of touchdowns to close out the half, moving ahead 14-6. Then the Nighthawks scored again with eight minutes to go in the third quarter, increasing the lead to 20-6.
The Eagles came back with a long drive, only to have it end with an interception at the Country Day 17-yard line. But the Nighthawks eventually scored again, increasing their lead to 27-6.
Eastern continued to fight and scored the final two touchdowns in the game. The first came on a 6-yard pass from Dylan Morton to Landyn Reinsmith. Wyatt Richardson hauled in the conversion pass from Morton, cutting the lead to 27-14. The next touchdown came on a 22-yard pass from Morton to Tucker Leist, making the score 27-20.
“The first half was rough. We gave up two or three very long runs,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “We made some good halftime adjustments. In the end, we just ran out of time. The kids fought hard, and I’m proud of that fight.”
Tomlison said the passing game was clicking and having Morton hit Tucker Leist on the wheel route was a great play.
Morton finished 13-24 for 178 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Leist was the leading receiver with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Landyn Reinsmith piled up 14 tackles, followed by Landon Cavinder and Brewer Tomlison with 10 each. KJ Reinsmith, Braylon Lamerson, Charlie Martin and Tomlison were all in on sacks as well.
“We kept it close. We just made too many mistakes in the first half,” said Tomlison. “Country Day wasn’t making mistakes. They played smart and disciplined football.”
Tomlison is already excited about next year’s team, as all of Eastern’s skill players will be returning to the gridiron.
“We just have to put in the work,” said Tomlison. “We’re loaded with skill players, and we have weapons.”
Eastern will lose eight seniors, six of whom played regularly.
“Those guys are big pieces of the puzzle, but we feel that other guys will step into those roles,” said Tomlison.
The Eagles still have some celebrating to do after winning their first-ever Southern Ohio Conference Division I football title, which is shared with the Northwest Mohawks. Eastern ends the year at 4-7 overall and 4-1 in the SOC I.
PIKETON
Out of the three Pike County teams, the Piketon Redstreaks had the best chance of pulling off the upset. The 14th-seeded Redstreaks traveled to third-seeded Barnesville Friday night for a Division 5 Region 19 playoff battle.
After being down 14-0 at halftime, the Redstreaks fought back to tie the game at 14-14 and had the opportunity to take a late lead on a two-point conversion. But the hosting Shamrocks stopped the conversion and responded with a game-winning drive, scoring with about 10 seconds left to go up 21-14 and win by that margin.
According to the OHSAA, only one 14-seed won a game Friday night, making the record 27-1 for the third-seeded teams in the 28 regions.
Piketon senior Alan Austin was responsible for scoring all 14 of the points for the Redstreaks in the loss. He was the leading rusher with 12 carries for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for a conversion. Six different Redstreaks, including Austin, ran the ball for a total of 235 yards, as Piketon found its second half success that way. Seniors Caleb Osborne and Jayden Thacker, along with junior Zane Brownfield, sophomore Buddy Wilson, and freshman Luke Gullion, all picked up positive yardage in the ground game.
Defensively, Brownfield piled up 12 tackles to lead the charge for the Redstreaks. Osborne and Dylan Leeth added eight tackles each. Osborne also had two tackles for loss, while Brownfield had one. Thacker provided a sack as well, while Brent McGuire had an interception.
Piketon ends the season with an overall record of 6-5. The Redstreaks wrapped up Scioto Valley Conference play with a record of 4-3.
WAVERLY
The Tigers had a tall task in front of them as the 16th-seeded team in Division 4 Region 16 competition.
Waverly had to travel to Cincinnati Wyoming to face the Cowboys, which finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in Division 4 in the state of Ohio. The Cowboys pitched a shutout, winning 44-0 over the visiting Tigers. According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the No. 1 seed in every region won on Friday night, for a perfect 28-0 sweep.
Wyoming was led by senior running back CJ Hester, who was the fifth-ranked rusher in the state after 10 weeks, according to Max Preps. Hester had 2,081 yards in the regular season for an average of 208.1 yards per game. Against the Tigers Friday night, Hester finished with 23 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
For the game, Wyoming generated 380 yards of offense, while limiting Waverly to just 80. The Cowboys had 20 first downs, while the Tigers had just five. Wyoming scored 23 points in the first quarter, seven in the second and 14 in the third to complete the 44-0 win.
Waverly’s leading running back, Jase Hurd, was limited to 43 yards on 15 carries. The leading receiver for the Tigers, Hudson Kelly, had three catches for 22 yards. Quarterback Mason Kelly finished 9-for-21 for 53 yards with one interception.
Defensively, Peyton Harris led the Tigers in tackles with 6.5, followed by Brock Adams with six and Hudson Kelly with five. Wyatt Crabtree and Quinton Hurd both delivered a sack.
Waverly ends the year with a record of 5-6 overall. The Tigers completed Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with a record of 3-2.
