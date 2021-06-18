The Waverly Post 142 Jr. Shockers (17U) had games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week and were able to come away with wins in two of them.
On Tuesday evening, the Shockers faced Chillicothe Post 757. In that game, the Shockers scored eight runs, including a four run third, to come away with an eight to three victory.
Manager Trey Clemmons shared his thoughts on the win, “This was our first game this season and the first time we were able to have our whole team together. Summer baseball is interesting and fun because you get kids from different schools in the area to come together and you get to watch them build chemistry. We started off a little shaky at the beginning of the game but slowly got things going and you could see the boys coming together more and starting to have fun and were able to string together a good win for our first of the year.”
On Wednesday evening, the Jr. Shockers faced off against the American Legion Post 11 Juniors. In that matchup, the Post 11 Juniors got off to an early lead in the first couple of innings, going ahead four to one. After that however, it was all Shockers, as they were able to use a six run third to jump ahead and never gave up the lead, coming away with a twelve to six victory.
Clemmons shared his thoughts on Wednesday night’s game, “This was another good win against a solid ball team. We started off slow again but our bats came alive in the third inning and put it away in the sixth. This team will continue to gain chemistry and get better every game.”
The Shockers faced some adversity for the first time in the young season on Thursday evening, when they were handed their first loss by the Post 134 Circleville Panthers. The game was a slugfest, as a total of 18 runs came across the plate for both teams combined. The Panthers ultimately prevailed with an eleven to seven victory.
Clemmons gave the opposing team credit for their win, “Our offense showed up and played well but defensively we couldn’t seem to get things figured out. Circleville is a very talented and well coached ball team. We will learn from this game and move on.”
The Jr. Shockers’ next game will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Portsmouth against the Portsmouth Post 23 team.
