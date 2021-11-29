A mainstay as a basketball official across the Southeast District, Western’s very first home basketball game of the 2020-2021 season became “Matt Orin Night.”
As high school basketball season tipped off in Latham at Western High School Saturday night, Nov. 27, it was time to pay honor to the family of the late Matt Orin, a former Western staff member, coach, athletic director, and Southeast Ohio official of four different sports.
Orin, 39, of Portsmouth, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, on the way home from a wedding that was held in Lexington, Kentucky. As news filtered out to the Southeast Ohio community, tributes poured in and stories were shared online and by area news outlets, including the Pike County News Watchman.
At center court, between the junior varsity and varsity games, Orin’s officiating jersey was retired and will be displayed in the hallway at Western High School for all to see in the coming years.
Announcer Mick Whitt read the following text during the presentation of the jersey.
“Tonight we honor Matt Orin by retiring his official’s jersey into the Western Hall of Fame. Matt Orin was a Southeast District basketball, baseball, softball and football official. He was a staff member and coach at Western Junior/Senior High School. He was a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle and a son. He was a friend to all that came in contact with him.
“’What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.’
“Matt has left a legacy that will be remembered by the people he touched. It is our honor to have with us tonight Matt’s wife, Kaci Orin, and his daughter Lynlee Orin. We also want to recognize Matt’s officiating crew — Marcus Thompson, Kyle Gilmore, and Jason Percell.
“We want to thank you all who have donated this evening. All of tonight’s proceeds will be going to Matt’s family. Once again, it is an honor for us to be able to retire the officiating jersey of Matt Orin.”
After Matt Orin’s passing in July, his friends Jud White and Wayne Horsley began an account for Lynlee Orin, the daughter of Matt and Kaci, so she will have a college fund and ease some of the financial burden for the family.
During the contest, donations poured in, totaling more than $2,300.
Additional donations for the account can be sent to the following: Edward Jones — Lynlee Orin Custodial Account. Mail to: Asa Jewett, Edward Jones, 707 6th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.
After the ceremony, Kaci Orin shared some about her husband and the time since his passing. The family now knows the cause of Orin’s death was a blood clot.
In May of 2020, Kaci Orin shared that her husband was hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs after waking up one morning and struggling to breathe. She insisted that he go to the hospital, and he finally agreed.
“I will never forget this,” said Kaci Orin. “I told him, ‘If you’re not going to the hospital, we need to power wash the house and we need to deep clean the kitchen. I have a ‘honey to do list’ if you’re not going to the hospital.’ He said, ‘OK I’ll go.’ He went and they admitted him for two-and-a-half weeks with blood clots in his lungs, so he had been on blood thinners since then.
“His health wasn’t in the best of conditions. He also had Crohn’s disease. When he was 25, he was in the hospital for 30 to 50 days, and it seemed like he was never well with his Crohn’s. He actually had it under control and was managing it very well, but then he had the blood clots and was put on blood thinners.”
Kaci Orin said they took a family vacation in June. After they returned, one of his doctors had discussed the possibility of taking Matt Orin off blood thinners.
“The doctor said he was way too young to be on blood thinners. But obviously the blood thinners weren’t working. It’s crazy. But it happened so fast. It happened in Mt. Sterling. My brother was driving. We pulled over on the side of the road. He was here and gone in 15 minutes,” said Kaci Orin.
“He talked about not going (to the wedding). He talked about just wanting to stay home and hang out with Lynlee and order pizza and watch movies. He was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m. If he stayed at home, he and Lynlee still would have been awake. I’m not thankful that it happened, but I am thankful that he was with me and not home alone with Lynlee.”
Lynlee, 6, who was described by Kaci as the “spitting image” of her father, Matt, did not go to that wedding. She learned of her father’s passing afterward.
Kaci and Matt had just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary prior to his passing. In total, they had been together eight years. Matt Orin would have been starting his fourth year as an educator at Western. He had other stops as a teacher at Waverly, Wheelersburg and South Webster.
“He talked about everyone at Western being one big family from co-workers to students,” said Kaci Orin of Matt’s time in Latham. “He was very personable, loved to talk and never met a stranger.”
In the time since Matthew Orin’s passing, Kaci Orin feels blessed by the outpouring of support, saying that everyone has literally went above and beyond to help her and Lynlee.
“I’m living my life for Lynlee. You never know what can happen in 15 minutes. It has changed my life,” said Kaci Orin. “Go spend time with your family and friends. Take vacation. Take extra photos. Every minute counts.”
Doug Williams, Western Dean of Students, Athletic Director, and Head Boys Basketball Coach, talked about the opportunity to leave a legacy.
“Tonight was great. It was great to see fans in the stands again. I didn’t work here for very long with Matt. But I knew of him as a referee before. While I was here, we became as good of friends as you could become in two years,” said Williams.
“I’m really big on legacy. That’s why I moved back to Western — grandpa’s (Western Hall of Fame Coach Heckie Thompson) bust out (in the hallway) there meant a lot to me. I want Matt to have something that his family and crew or whoever can see when they come here. I think that’s a big deal.”
Williams said when he was younger, he didn’t realize the impact his grandfather Heckie Thompson had made in the Latham community. Lynlee, Matt Orin’s daughter, doesn’t realize the lives her father touched at this point, but she will some day.
“This (retired official’s jersey) is something that Lynlee, his daughter, will be able to come back and see. She doesn’t understand it totally at this point. I never understood my grandpa’s legacy either. Then as I got older, I figured out that was who I wanted to be all along,” said Williams.
“In 50 years from now, some of the Matt Orin stories may go away, but everyone will still see that jersey hanging there. Matt was a great guy. I’ve literally never met a person who didn’t like Matt.”
