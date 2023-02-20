Piketon senior Kennedy Jenkins takes the ball to the hoop to score early in the third quarter of Saturday’s sectional final game at Lynchburg-Clay. Piketon suffered a 67-35 loss to bring the season to an end.
Piketon’s four seniors — Addison Johnson (2), Kennedy Jenkins (00), Jazzlyn Lamerson (15) and Natalie Cooper (42) — gather for a group hug along the sideline after coming out of the Division III sectional final game at Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday. All four received applause and cheers from the PHS crowd as they left the floor.
Running into a speedy, hot-shooting Lynchburg-Clay team brought Piketon’s varsity girls basketball season to an end Saturday afternoon.
It was a Division III matchup between the 12th-seeded Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs and the 13th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks. On paper, the two teams had identical records of 14-8 and both finished fourth in their respective conference standings. But the speed and shooting of the Lady Mustangs made it hard for the Lady Redstreaks to keep pace, resulting in a 67-35 win for Lynchburg-Clay. Of those 67 points, 30 came from beyond the arc as the Lady Mustangs went 10-of-21 from downtown.
For the first three minutes of play, the game was close. After the Lady Mustangs generated the first bucket, Piketon answered with a drive-and-score from senior Kennedy Jenkins. A Lynchburg-Clay turnover allowed Piketon to score again with Jazzlyn Lamerson converting an old-fashioned three-point play for a brief 5-2 lead. Then Lady Mustang Macy Etienne hit her first of six three-pointers, bringing the game to a tie.
Lamerson had the next basket to move Piketon in front for what would be the final time, 7-5. Jade Massey hit the next triple for the Lady Mustangs, claiming the lead while sparking a 12-point burst to end the quarter. Etienne connected on two more trifectas during that stretch. Piketon also had four turnovers during the final five minutes, as Lynchburg-Clay’s full court trapping defense created some issues. The Lady Mustangs took a 17-7 lead to the second quarter.
Etienne opened the second quarter with her fourth triple of the night, as the Lady Mustangs strung together nine more unanswered points, including a three-pointer from Addison West, to go up 26-7. Piketon was 0-for-5 from the floor over that same stretch. Then PHS junior Laney Brown broke the drought, scoring on an assist from Lamerson. Jenkins followed with another bucket to get the lead down to 15, 26-11.
Every time Piketon seemed to gain some traction, the Lady Mustangs would dial long distance. West followed with her second three-pointer of the quarter and third overall for the team. Then she scored off a Piketon turnover to stretch the lead to 20, 31-11.
Piketon responded with back-to-back buckets from Lamerson and Jenkins, as those two combined for a 10-2 run that whittled the Lynchburg lead down to 12. However, Etienne connected on her fifth triple of the game for the final points of the half, moving the lead to 15 again at 36-21.
The third quarter didn’t start well for Piketon either. Lynchburg-Clay strung together a 7-2 run to start, moving the lead to 20. The Lady Mustangs maintained that lead throughout much of the third quarter. In the final three minutes, they extended it to 25 with a 10-3 run that included two more triples to go up 55-30. For Piketon, Kennedy Jenkins hit her team’s only field goal, a trey, during that stretch.
Piketon senior Natalie Cooper had the first bucket of the fourth quarter. Soon after, she fouled out of the game, but left to a standing ovation and applause from the Piketon crowd. As each remaining senior — Lamerson, Jenkins and Addison Johnson — came out of the game, they were treated to the same treatment from the PHS crowd. The four seniors had a group hug along the bench, as they saw their high school careers come to an end. On the court, Brown and Abrial Johnson finished the scoring for the Lady Redstreaks in the 67-35 loss.
Piketon coach Jason Taylor talked about his four seniors after the game.
“After everything that happened their sophomore year with Coach (Brett) Coreno stepping down and players moving away, these girls have had to re-figure themselves out. They’ve shown these underclassmen what they are capable of. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Taylor said.
“Addie Johnson was a floor leader. She didn’t score a lot, but she was a good defender. Then you have Kennedy, Natalie and Jazz, who were averaging right at 10-plus points per game. That’s a lot of points to replace.”
The Lady Mustangs shot nearly 50 percent from the floor for the game. Unofficially, Lynchburg-Clay was 16-of-35 from two-point range, 10-of-21 from three-point land, and 5-of-12 from the foul line. Etienne and West both finished with 20 points, while Massey added 10. The Lady Mustangs also had 14 turnovers.
“I thought we played fairly decent defense. They just made eight threes in the first half,” Taylor said.
Unofficially, Piketon was 14-of-40 from two-point range, 1-of-10 from beyond the arc and 4-of-6 from the foul line. Lamerson led the way with 15 points and three assists. Jenkins added 13 points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist. Cooper grabbed six rebounds, while Addison Johnson and Brown grabbed two each. Piketon finished with 20 turnovers.
Taylor is optimistic about the future of the team.
“There’s a solid eighth grade group coming. Some of the sophomores and juniors will need to step up. We have a big summer planned,” Taylor said. “You can always look back and see a game here or there that we lost, but I can also look back and see a game or two that we’ve won. Leesburg Fairfield was a big one. We lost to Unioto, but we are the only team to have a lead on them in the fourth quarter. We took Adena to overtime and played close to Paint Valley.”
Lynchburg-Clay advances to the district semifinal to face top-seeded North Adams at Jackson High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m.
BOX SCORE:
Varsity Girls Basketball
D3 Sectional Final
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2023
Piketon 35 @ Lynchburg-Clay 67
PHS — 7 14 9 5 -35
LCHS — 17 19 19 12 — 67
PIKETON (35) — Kennedy Jenkins 5 1 0-1 13, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Jazzlyn Lamerson 6 0 3-3 15, Natalie Cooper 1 0 0-0 2, Abrial Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Laney Brown 1 0 1-2 3, Sadie Bear 0 0 0-0 0, Maddy Hale 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Arens 0 0 0-0 0, Danika Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 1 4-5 35.
