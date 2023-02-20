Running into a speedy, hot-shooting Lynchburg-Clay team brought Piketon’s varsity girls basketball season to an end Saturday afternoon.

It was a Division III matchup between the 12th-seeded Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs and the 13th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks. On paper, the two teams had identical records of 14-8 and both finished fourth in their respective conference standings. But the speed and shooting of the Lady Mustangs made it hard for the Lady Redstreaks to keep pace, resulting in a 67-35 win for Lynchburg-Clay. Of those 67 points, 30 came from beyond the arc as the Lady Mustangs went 10-of-21 from downtown.


