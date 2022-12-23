On Friday, Dec. 16, two new members were added to the Eastern High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2022 inductees include 2011 graduate, Courtney (Rowe) Moore, and 1976 graduate, Tony Smith.
Tony Smith is a 1976 graduate of Eastern High School. Tony was an outstanding all-around athlete, but was best known for his accomplishments in baseball. Tony repeatedly led his team and the area in multiple offensive statistics, including batting average in 1974 and 1976, RBIs in 1975 and 1976, home runs in 1973, 1974, 1975, and 1976, and led his team to a conference championship in 1975, sectional championships in 1973, 1974, and 1975, and a district championship and regional tournament appearance in 1974.
Furthermore, the stories about Tony’s home runs are nothing short of legendary. And, although Tony played at a time in which all-district and all-state awards were not yet given, Tony was, without question, one of the top baseball players in the district and state. Tony’s talent and performance were so exceptional that it earned him an invitation to try out with the Baltimore Orioles professional baseball organization.
Courtney (Rowe) Moore is a 2011 graduate of Eastern High School, who achieved outstanding accomplishments in the sports of volleyball, basketball, and track.
In volleyball, Courtney was First Team SOC in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010. She was the SOC Player of the Year in 2008, 2009, and 2010. She earned Second Team Southeast District honors in 2007 and First Team Southeast District in 2008, 2009, and 2010. She was the district player of the year in 2008, 2009, and 2010. She earned Special Mention All-Ohio in 2008, Third Team All-Ohio in 2009, and Second Team All-Ohio in 2010. Courtney was also the District 14 representative in the Ohio All-Star Game in 2010. Courtney still holds the school record for ace serves in a season, and her teams won four consecutive SOC championships, four consecutive sectional championships, three consecutive district championships, and played in two consecutive regional finals. After high school Courtney continued her volleyball career at Shawnee State University.
In basketball, Courtney earned SOC First Team in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011, and was the SOC Player of the Year in 2011. She earned Southeast District Honorable Mention in 2008, District Second Team in 2009, District First Team in 2010 and 2011, and was the district 14 player of the year in 2011. Courtney earned Honorable Mention All-Ohio in 2009 and 2010 and Special Mention in 2011.
Courtney scored 1,235 career points, led her team in scoring, steals, and assists for three consecutive seasons, and still holds the single game assists record. Courtney helped lead her team to a conference championship in 2011 and three sectional championships in 2008, 2010, and 2011.
