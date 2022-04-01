On Thursday, March 31, the Waverly High School track teams traveled to the Zane Trace for an early season competition.
Highlights from the girls side of the meet, courtesy of Coach Tanya Murphy, saw Waverly place in three relays and all of the sprint races, as well as distance and field events.
Senior Delaney Tackett won both the 400- and 200-meter dashes. Emma Davis was second in the 200-meter dash, while Kaitlyn Hignite was fourth. Jenna Thompson completed the sprint placements by ending third in the 100-meter dash.
In individual distance races, Olivia Cisco was second in the 1,600-meter run, while Carly Dixon fourth in the 800-meter run.
Cicily Josey had the lone field event placement, recording third in the shot put.
In relays, the 4x100-meter crew of Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson, and Aerian Tackett brought home first place. The 4x200-meter relay team of Kaitlyn Hignite, Leah Lambert, Morgan Crabtree, and Aerian Tackett finished second. The 4x800-meter team of Olivia Cisco, Olivia Cooper, Olivia Russell, and Hadlee Cisco placed third.
Waverly will travel to the Piketon Invitational on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.