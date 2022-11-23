Depth will be a strength for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks as they take the court this season.
Piketon lost just one senior to graduation in Savannah McNelly. Everyone else is returning for the second year under head coach Jason Taylor and assistant Scott Chandler.
Four seniors who have logged varsity minutes since their freshman year are returning for their final season on the hardwood. They include Natalie Cooper, Kennedy Jenkins, Addison Johnson and Jazzlyn Lamerson. Juniors Laney Brown and Ali Taylor, along with sophomore Abrial Johnson, all logged time as well.
“We’re figuring out our system,” Taylor said. “Our offense is built to put pressure on the defense by attacking the rim. We have some fast and athletic girls, and we will use that as an advantage.”
As far as Scioto Valley Conference play goes, Taylor expects Unioto, Adena and Paint Valley to push for the top spot. He hopes that his team can fight its way into the middle of the pack toward the end of the season.
The varsity roster is completed by junior Sadie Bear, freshman Maddy Hale and sophomores Brooklynn Birkhimer, Olivia Farmer, Isabella Dean and Danika Ritchie.
“Those four seniors will need to be our leaders and bring the younger girls along,” Taylor said. “I want those four to be coaches on the floor.”
