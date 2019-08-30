With the return of each of its top seven runners from the Mid-South Conference Championship Meet, along with its top 13 overall, the Shawnee State men's cross country program accumulated a No. 11 overall ranking in the initial NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches Poll that was released on Thursday.
The Bears, who amassed 405 points, sit just 21 points away from Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), who sits in 10th place overall with 426 points. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Dordt (Iowa), with 429 and 432 points, respectively, also sit within striking distance of SSU in ninth and eighth place.
Oklahoma City, who took home the top spot in the NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches Poll with 591 points, claimed each of the 21 first-place votes that were handed out in the poll. Indiana Wesleyan, with 571 points, accumulated a second-place showing while St. Francis (Ill.), Southern Oregon, and Saint Mary (Kan.) completed the top-five with 549, 538, and 505 points, respectively. Saint Mary (Kan.) also amassed over 500 points in the poll (502) en route to a sixth-place showing in the first poll of the year, while Embry-Riddle, who obtained 446 points, was the additional top-10 unit as the Arizona-based institution collected 446 points to place in seventh overall.
In addition to the 11th-ranked Bears, Campbellsville and Cumberlands (Ky.) also represented the Mid-South Conference in the first ranking of the 2019 season. The Tigers, who scored 83 points, sit exactly 60 points from the top-25 while the Patriots put up nine points in the receiving votes portion of the poll.
Shawnee State, who finished 13th at last year's NAIA National Championships, returns reigning MSC Runner of the Year Seth Farmer, who added in a 14th place finish (24:49) at the NAIA National Championships, along with Josh Metzung (95th, 25:41), Steven Adams (130th, 25:55), Hunter Hoover (148th, 26:03), Owen Reeher (154th, 26:04), Thryceton Deckard (202nd, 26:27), and Hunter Bennington (261st, 26:57) to the unit. Hunter Parsons, Chris Parsons, Jacob Kemper and Mark Scott are among the additional returnees who have impressed with their pace.
The Bears will be looking for their first NAIA National Top-10 finish since 2016, where SSU finished 10th out of 41 competitors at the meet, and hope to start a new streak similar to their five consecutive top-10 finishes from 2009 to 2013, where the Bears finished between fourth through ninth overall as a team.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com. To donate to the Bear Club Challenge, visit https://www.givecampus.com/schools/ShawneeStateUniversity/bear-club-challenge.
