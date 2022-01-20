Despite their Tuesday, Jan. 18 varsity boys basketball game at Northwest being delayed one day by snowy and chilly conditions, it didn't take the Waverly Tigers long to warm up Wednesday night.
Waverly pounced out to a 22-12 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back, roaring to a 66-43 win over the hosting Mohawks.
Northwest was a formidable foe, having beaten Wheelersburg earlier in the year. More recently, the Mohawks took the Valley Indians down to the wire before falling 59-57 on Friday, Jan. 14.
Coming into the game, the Tigers found themselves in first place alone in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball standings. Valley had been tied with the Tigers, but fell a game behind after Waverly won the matchup between the two teams on Jan. 11. Valley and Minford battled on Tuesday, Jan. 18 with Minford taking the 62-59 win. That leaves Valley and Minford tied for second place behind the Tigers in the SOC II race.
After Northwest had such a battle with Valley, the Tigers did not take the Mohawks lightly. In the first quarter, Waverly senior Trey Robertson generated 10 of his team's 22 points with junior Hudson Kelly providing seven more. Wade Futhey connected on a three-point shot, while Will Futhey scored inside. Northwest had five different players score, led by Brayden Campbell's four points. The Tigers took a 22-12 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Trey Robertson scored six more points, while his younger brother Braylon matched the output. Kelly and Mark Stulley both added a basket. Waverly outscored the Mohawks 16-10 in that quarter, pushing the lead to 38-22.
Coming out of the break, the Tigers put the game well out of reach in the third quarter. Once again, Trey Robertson led by adding 10 more points to his total. The Futheys found their way into the scoring column again as well with Wade connecting on two trifectas and Will adding a pair of buckets. Waverly had doubled the output of the Mohawks, 20-10, and extended the lead to 58-32.
Trey Robertson connected on two free throws early in the fourth quarter to cap his 28-point night. Penn Morrison produced the rest of Waverly's scoring, adding six points on three buckets.
Northwest was led by Connor Lintz, who scored 16 points. Behind Lintz, Jay Jenkins and Brayden Campbell added eight points each.
Behind Trey Robertson's 28 points, Hudson Kelly and Wade Futhey each had nine. Penn Morrison, Will Futhey and Braylon Robertson all had six points, while Mark Stulley added two points.
Waverly improved to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in the SOC II with the victory.
Friday's game between Waverly and Minford looms large, as the Tigers will entertain the Falcons and try to separate themselves in the standings. Waverly's only league loss came to Minford on Dec. 10 by a score of 64-58.
Following the Tigers' home clash with Minford on Friday, Jan. 21, they were set to return to the court Saturday afternoon, Jan. 22 to take on Oak Hill in a make-up game. The junior varsity tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
BOX SCORE:
Jan. 19, 2022
Waverly 66 @ Northwest 43
WHS - 22 16 20 8 - 66
NHS - 12 10 10 11 - 43
WAVERLY (66) — Mark Stulley 1 0 0-2 2, Hudson Kelly 3 1 0-0 9, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 6 4 4-5 28, Wade Futhey 0 3 0-0 9, Braylon Robertson 0 2 0-0 6, Penn Morrison 3 0 0-0 6, Will Futhey 3 0 0-0 6, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 10 4-7 66.
NORTHWEST (43) — Connor Lintz 7 0 2-3 16, Jay Jenkins 4 0 0-0 8, Brayden Campbell 2 0 4-4 8, Tanner Bolin 2 0 1-1 5, Austin Newman 1 0 0-0 2, Kory Butler 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Baer 1 0 0-0 2, Evan Amburgey 0 0 0-0 0, Federico Lentini 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Shepherd 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 0 7-8 43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.